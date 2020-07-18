Running low on vacant land in a business park on Eau Claire’s north side, the city is looking to buy an adjacent farm field as a site for future industrial expansion.
City officials are considering the purchase of 80 acres adjacent to Gateway Industrial Park from owner KSM Farms, according to documents prepared for the Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The land itself is not currently part of the city and is in the neighboring Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
But Eau Claire is looking to buy the land in concert with talks with Chippewa County officials, who also have expressed the desire for more business park land.
“The city has an interest in being part of Chippewa County’s new industrial park, which has a requirement of 200 acres,” stated a city memo. “This property would be combined with the remainder of the Gateway Industrial Park to meet the 200-acre requirement.”
The Plan Commission will make its recommendation on the city’s interest in buying the land during Monday’s meeting, but it will then fall to the City Council to make a final decision at a future date.
Other business
Also during Monday night's Plan Commission meeting:
• Plans from a business looking to expand next to its building in Gateway Industrial Park will be considered at Monday night’s meeting. E-commerce company ECOM on Venture intends to build a 96,340-square-foot warehouse next to its existing facilities on Venture Drive.
• L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is beginning to seek city approvals for the 7,000-square-foot addition planned to its current building. Along with expanding on its current lot, senior center officials want to acquire a nearby vacant strip of city-owned land for use as parking.
• City-owned land that’s been used for a ski jump may be declared excess property, clearing the way for talks with the Flying Eagles Ski Club to acquire the site of the Mount Washington ski jump. During Monday night’s meeting, the commission will make its recommendation to the City Council on whether the city no longer needs to own the 183,471-square-foot parcel on Menomonie Street.
• UW-Eau Claire is seeking approval of its lighting plan for Simpson Field — a playing field for football, soccer and lacrosse encircled by a track behind the McPhee Center on the university’s campus. Lights standing on 90-foot-tall poles will not create glare for neighboring homes, according to a letter signed by Renee Strehlau, campus facilities planner.
• PDM Construction has filed plans to raze a defunct Hardee’s, 1000 W. Clairemont Ave., and replace it with a car wash.
• Eau Claire Ford, 2909 Lorch Ave., filed plans with the city to replace a portion of its parking lot at the car dealership with a 3,328-square-foot body shop.