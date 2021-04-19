The numbers made it clear. New Richmond had outgrown the Middle Border.
With an enrollment of 949 this year, the Tigers have nearly 450 more high school students than the conference's second-largest school. The school is more than double the size of the Middle Border's smallest institution, Prescott.
That disparity is projected to only grow according to New Richmond athletic director Scott Farmer, with the school planning on fluctuating between 900 to 1,100 students in the coming years. So, after years of discussion, the district has decided to depart for a conference made up of larger schools.
New Richmond is returning to the Big Rivers in all sports for the first time since a short stint in the early 2000s, with the Tigers set to join the conference next fall after the move was approved by the WIAA Board of Control in January.
"It's where we belong," Farmer said. "It's something that's kind of been in the works for a couple years before I even got here. I think some of the Middle Border schools were kind of wanting it to end that way also. It just kind of seemed to be where we needed to go. Hopefully it will be beneficial to us in the long run."
It joins a league that more closely mirrors its enrollment. New Richmond will be the second-smallest school in the league in Year 1 if enrollments are steady, only surpassing Rice Lake.
The addition pushes the BRC membership to eight schools: Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake and River Falls. Superior also competes as a football-only member. New Richmond's departure left an opening in the Middle Border that was quickly filled. Altoona will move to the conference after previously competing in the Western Cloverbelt.
New Richmond is coming off a season where it finished at or near the top of the conference standings in boys basketball, girls basketball and boys hockey. The basketball squads both took second in the Middle Border, with the boys going 10-4 and the girls 11-3. The boys hockey team led the Middle Border with a 7-2-0 record while going 11-5-0 overall.
The Tiger boys and girls basketball teams fell in their playoff openers, while hockey lost to eventual state qualifier Superior in the second round. Boys hoops coach Ryan Leis said the conference change will better prepare the Tigers for the type of competition they'll see come the postseason.
"Looking at who we play when it comes to tournament time, in basketball we're playing Big Rivers and the La Crosse area schools," Leis said. "If we compete with those schools, it makes sense to compete in a conference that's on par with those schools. That's not to say that the competition in the Middle Border wasn't good, because I think the Middle Border is a really strong conference in most if not all sports. There's teams definitely competing at the state level in the Middle Border in multiple divisions, but just from an enrollment standpoint it makes sense for us to be competing in that bigger conference."
Girls basketball and boys hockey both split their contests with Big Rivers foes this season, with the hoopers going 1-1 and the skaters 2-2. The New Richmond boys basketball team went 0-4 against the BRC.
"The competition is going to be incredible," Leis said. "It's a really good conference top to bottom. Definitely at the bottom end is going to be the biggest difference. There aren't any nights off in the Big Rivers. If we want to compete where we want to complete, we've got to work to get there."
The Tiger football team served as a bit of a test run in the Big Rivers last fall. The program was already a BRC member before this move thanks to a state-wide, football-only realignment effort put into effect this past season. New Richmond went 2-2 in conference play, besting Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls.
"I think that helped a lot for a lot of people to see that we can compete," Farmer said. "Being new, I've gotten the history. We tried it a while back and we weren't successful, but we weren't as big back then either."
Perhaps the program most equipped to succeed right away is girls hockey. New Richmond athletes compete as part of the Western Wisconsin co-op, previously an independent. The Stars ranked second in the state in the final WIPH/Coaches Girls Top Six and were the top seed in their sectional bracket before being upset by eventual state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
With Western Wisconsin's addition, Big Rivers girls hockey's membership moves to five teams. Every program finished ranked in the final top six in the state last season: No. 2 Western Wisconsin, No. 3 St. Croix Valley, No. 4 Eau Claire Area, No. 5 Hudson and No. 6 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. And the lowest ranked of the bunch was the one that skated away champs in February.
"I think it's great that we are able to add more meaningful games to our schedule," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "They have been a competitive team over the last handful of years and will only add to the depth of our already difficult conference. I don't see anyone winning a conference championship without having some bumps along the way because of the overall strength top to bottom."