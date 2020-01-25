LADYSMITH — While the dairy industry as a whole has been struggling, Brian Michielson said his little corner of the industry — sheep — has been holding its own.
“In my opinion, with cow dairy struggling, this is the bright side of the dairy industry,” Brian said.
Brian and Tammy Michielson milk between 100 and 150 ewes on Maple Hill Farm near Ladysmith. They also raise pigs, beef, chickens, and turkeys and produce maple syrup and honey. The farm is Animal Welfare Alliance certified, and many of the farm’s products, including soaps and lotions Tammy makes from the sheep milk, are available in a store on the farm.
Four part-time and seasonal employees help out on the farm and in the store.
The Michielsons purchased their farm west of Ladysmith in 2006. At that point, milking sheep was not in the plans, but the couple’s oldest son was in FFA and wanted to show lambs at the fair.
“We bought the place because we wanted a place to hunt and a place to call our own,” Brian said. “That first year we were here, we went to the turkey federation and probably planted 10,000 flowering plants. We had no intention of farming it, it was just strictly for wildlife.
“Then those two sheep my son showed at the fair ... it just seemed like a natural fit.”
Dairy sheep have been milked in Wisconsin for about 25 years, and in the early 1990s, UW-Madison brought the genetics to the Spooner Agricultural Research Station to start a flock. That research flock, which was sold off in 2016, and fellow sheep dairy farmers shared the information that brought the Michielsons, who were coming from a traditional dairy background in central Wisconsin, up to speed on the sheep dairy industry.
The Michielsons converted the farm’s tie-stall barn into a lambing parlor.
“There were cows in there until almost the day we bought it,” Brian said. “We took all the tie-stalls out and made it into something that would work for us.”
The Michielsons milk between 100 and 150 sheep twice a day. The sheep produce about three or four pounds of milk per milking, Brian said. Milk from Maple Hill Farm is shipped to Carr Valley Cheese in LaValle.
Sheep are seasonal milkers, and the sheep at Maple Hill Farm produce 100% of their annual output from February through August. That left the Michielsons with five months of the year when they wouldn’t be bringing in any income from the dairy.
“That’s where the store fell into play,” Brian said. “We were able to make up for that lack of income over the course of the year.”
The Michielsons opened the farm store in 2011. They were selling meat out of chest freezers prior to that, but demand grew to the point where they felt the store would be a good idea.
In addition to their meats, milk, soaps and lotions, the store offers a variety of products from essential oils to cleaning products to coffees. They also try to bring in products based on customer requests, Brian said.
“I have to look at everything. It changes every time I come in,” according to a customer shopping in early January.
Like last year, lambing started in mid-January at Maple Hill.
“People always ask, ‘Why do you want to lamb in the winter?’ I believe our lambs are healthier when they are born when it’s cold, because there’s dry air,” Brian said. “If you’re lambing in April and it’s rainy, there’s a lot of moisture and that’s when you have a lot of pneumonia problems.”
Each February, Maple Hill Farm hosts a lambing open house, when visitors to the farm can see newborn lambs, take horse-drawn sleigh rides and, if scheduling works out, see sheep being shorn. Brian recommended people keep an eye on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mmaplehillfarm for the date announcement.