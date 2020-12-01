EAU CLAIRE — Excellent hunting weather throughout the state helped gun-deer season numbers bounce back after snowstorms hampered last year’s harvest.
The 188,712 deer registered during the nine-day season that ended Sunday was 15.8% up from the 2019 season, according to preliminary statistics released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“I would say we had a very good harvest during the nine-day,” said Kris Johansen, DNR wildlife supervisor for a 19-county area in west-central Wisconsin.
All deer management units in the state posted deer kill numbers higher than last year, though some forested areas in northern Wisconsin counties reported smaller buck harvests.
Weather during gun season was favorable for hunters spending hours outdoors, though a blanket of snow would’ve made it easier to spot and track deer.
“Opening weekend conditions were about as close as we could get to perfect without having snow,” Johansen said.
Deer kill numbers rose by a third in Eau Claire County with an especially large increase in does harvested during the gun season.
Last year gun hunters registered 883 does in the county, but that grew to 1,225 this season — a whopping 39% increase.
Bucks killed this year were up 18% in the county, rising from the 864 registered last gun season to 1,019 this season.
“Overall the hunting conditions are much better this year than last year,” said David Zielke, chairman of the Eau Claire County Deer Advisory Council.
Himself an avid hunter, he’s swapped stories with fellow outdoorsmen about their encounters with deer this season. Some saw a lot while others didn’t have the same luck, he said.
“It’s very mixed is what I’m hearing,” he said.
Zielke already got a doe during archery season, but was stymied in his hopes to take down a buck during gun season. Spending all nine days in his favorite hunting spots throughout western Wisconsin, he only spotted deer on one afternoon as the sun was getting low. Not wanting to drag a deer for about a mile through the woods after dark, Zielke opted not to shoot. But the avid hunter’s 2020 is not over yet as he’s already planning trips out for muzzleloading season, which is currently under way.
Since archery season began in mid-September, hunters have registered 305,171 deer throughout the state. That has already exceeded last year’s 291,023 total.
And 2020’s hunting season is not over yet with muzzeloader hunting happening now through Dec. 9. Following that is a special four-day statewide hunt where people can use up their remaining antlerless tags. Archery season is also ongoing until Jan. 3 statewide, but some counties extend that through the end of that month.
Among all kinds of its deer hunting licenses — gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron — the DNR had sold 820,299 by midnight Sunday, according to a news release. Of those, 69% were gun hunting licenses. Overall sales of licenses are up 3.5% from the same time last year.
And this is despite the number of non-resident licenses decreasing this year, which the DNR attributed to people reducing their travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with fewer Illinois and Minnesota hunters crossing the border to hunt in Wisconsin, Johansen noted overall license sales and deer harvest numbers rose.
He suggests that’s one of the rare silver linings of the pandemic — people taking up hunting and other outdoor pursuits while big social gatherings and large group activities have been canceled.
“People are using this as an opportunity to re-engage with hunting, recreate outside and connect with nature,” Johansen said.