LAKE HALLIE — Dan Marcon isn't a law enforcement officer, but he has served in the U.S. Navy, the Army Reserve, and 14 years as a corrections officer between the Stanley Correctional Institution and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility. Marcon said he is ready to take his experience and become the next Chippewa County Sheriff.
"I know how to lead men and women in law enforcement," Marcon said at a press conference Wednesday, where he announced his candidacy. "I'm not a law enforcement officer; I'm a business owner."
State law does not require sheriffs to be licensed law enforcement officers. Marcon served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1993, including two tours in the Persian Gulf.
Marcon, 49, opened Marc-On Shooting Indoor Range, Pro Shop & Training Center at 4089 124th St. in Lake Hallie in January 2016. The 13,000-square-foot range, which cost nearly $2 million to construct, would remain open and operated by his staff if Marcon wins the seat.
Among the topics he discussed was helping the department implement body cameras, which are slated to arrive by the end of the year, and stepping up the battle against drugs in the county.
Marcon told the crowd that if elected, he would be a "constitutional sheriff," meaning he wouldn't enforce laws that he deems illegal. For instance, he wouldn't require his officers, or anyone else in the county, to take vaccinations.
"What we need is someone who will stand up to government overreach," Marcon said. "You're crazy if you think I'll do that."
He also would stop any municipality from putting out a ballot drop-off box, as he considers them illegal and the source of massive election fraud. He contends that someone could drop off 50 ballots in a box and they somehow would all be counted.
Marcon is a Birchwood area native and graduated from Birchwood High School in 1990. He has an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Marcon will run as a Republican, guaranteeing there will be a primary on Aug. 9. Republican candidate Travis Hakes, a part-time Cornell police officer, also is running as a Republican, while Chippewa County investigator Chris Kowalczyk is running as a Democrat. The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turns 66 in April and announced last week he is not seeking re-election.
Controversial candidate
Marcon doesn't shy away from expressing views on a variety of topics, which he shares on social media and on a podcast. For instance, he has stated that the Jan. 6 riots were actually staged events caused by left-wing supporters, claims there is widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin, particularly because of drop boxes, and also previously stated that "hospitals are straight up killing (COVID-19 patients) people for money." He contends that medical workers give medications to COVID-19 patients that cause infections. He has pushed the deworming drug ivermectin as a treatment for the virus.
He brought up many of those controversial statements at his press conference, acknowedging that he has been censored on Facebook and other social media platforms.
"Will I investigate murders in hospitals? I'll investigate that," he said.
During the press conference, he referred to COVID-19 as a "scam-demic," and reiterated that election fraud "cheated (Donald Trump) out of office."
When Marcon spoke at a Republican event last spring, his views on these topics got him statewide attention after the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel listed his beliefs and prior statements.
"When I said it, I mean it. I'm not going to come back and recant it," Marcon said on a December podcast. "If this hurts me down the road, so be it."