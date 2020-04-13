In the city of Stanley, Alan Haas prevailed in the mayoral race as the only candidate for the office. Norm Christianson did not seek reelection for the post.
Chippewa County voting for the city's 4th Ward found Mark Fitzsimmons (133 votes) with a healthy lead over Jesse Salcido (22 votes). Jesse Frey opted not to seek reelection for the position. In the 2nd Ward, challenger Kevin Hendrickson held a 56-35 lead over incumbent James Schultze.
Stanley's 3rd and 4th wards, which did not have registered candidates, drew a combined 13 write-in votes.