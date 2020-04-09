Hair style shops and barbershops have been closed since March because they are deemed as nonessential businesses by Gov. Tony Evers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both men and women are looking a bit shaggy because they haven’t had the chance to get a professional haircut for a few weeks.
Because their favorite shops are closed, many women are anxious that they need hair coloring because their gray roots are showing.
But several Eau Claire hair stylists agree: Be careful when trying to take matters into your own hands.
People who get their hair colored tend to see their stylists every three to five weeks.
“They are probably the most uncomfortable right now,” said Marie Rasmussen, owner of Estilo Salon locations in Eau Claire and Menomonie. “Don’t color your own hair. Wait for us.”
As a temporary fix, Rasmussen suggests buying root powder at local stores or on Amazon.com.
Alisha Rosenbrook of Saxy Salon & Spa in Eau Claire said professional hair color sprays could also be purchased to conceal pesky gray areas.
“It’s temporary, but it will give you a look you want until you wash,” she said.
The hair coloring sprays are intended mostly just for the hair and part lines, said Bridgett Dohmen, co-owner of Sapphire Salon and Studios in Eau Claire.
Another suggestion to hide the gray roots? “Use headbands or a cute hat,” Rasmussen said.
As for women and bangs that are getting too long, “I know many are tempted to cut their own bangs,” Rasmussen said.
“I suggest pinning them back, pushing the bangs to the side or using cute clips to push their hair away from their face,” she said.
For women who are bothered by the length of their hair, Samantha Treankler with Hair by SammieT, an independent chair renter at Sapphire Salon, advocates creativity.
“If length is something you are struggling with, I say try to have fun and try new styles, play around a little with your hair and wear it different ways,” Treankler said. “Most of all, try to remember you are not the only one in this situation. Everyone is in the same boat.”
Men with hair that is getting too long can use a firmer hold product to keep the hair down. They can also use a trimmer to do their sideburns, eyebrows and ear hair, Rasmussen said.
One trick her husband does, Rasmussen said, is pull down on his earlobe to give him better access with a beard trimmer without the guard to clean up around the ears.
“All of it is risky but worth a shot,” she said.
Dohmen said men need to be very careful about trimming around their ears and near their neck lines.
“Start slow,” she said. “That will help clean things up and make them look less shaggy,” she said.
“I’ve been responding to emails daily and helping respond to people with the needs they have,” Rasmussen said.
If you are going to do one thing by yourself, Rasmussen said, cutting hair is preferable to coloring hair.
“Hair is going to grow back. But it could cost you hundreds of dollars to fix a hair coloring problem,” she said.
Kimberly Jacobson, owner of Grandeur Hair Salon in downtown Eau Claire, agrees.
“There’s only so much we as hair stylists can do if someone truly butchers their own hair. So tread carefully,” she said.
Deb Peterson is one Eau Claire resident who tackled her own hair cutting in late March.
Peterson has an Oster Elite clipper she used 25 years ago to cut her son’s hair. Because she couldn’t get blades anymore for the out-of-date model, she went to a dog grooming website and bought blades that looked like they might fit her ancient clipper.
And from an online barber supply company, Peterson bought a set of combs that keep the blades at varying distances from the scalp. She tackled her own hair after all the supplies arrived.
“I was so pleased with the result,” Peterson said. “I’m thinking of shearing off the whole works next time.”
Dohmen said most area salons were proactive even before the governor’s order.
“We were overlooked a little bit,” she said. “A lot of salon owners shut down a week before the order.”
If women need hair products, most area salons will help them out even though they are closed to walk-in traffic, Dohmen said.
“A lot of local salons are doing curbside pickup,” she said. “Just contact your local salon for buying options.”
Letting your hair get too long is not a problem because there is a “let it grow” movement nationwide in light of the pandemic, Dohmen said.
“Wear it as a point of pride to show support for your local stylist,” she said. “Show them that their work is valuable and they will be there for you when they come back.”
Nicole Kuhnert, owner of Nicole’s Downtown Salon & Spa in Eau Claire, suggests women take steps to protect their longer hair until they can see a stylist.
Washing it less frequently allows natural oils to penetrate the hair shaft, leaving your hair in better condition. Letting your hair air dry saves it from damage that can happen from hot tools such as blow dryers, flat irons and curling irons, Kuhnert said.
Treankler said stylists will be swamped for business once they get the official approval to reopen.
“I recommend people reaching out to their stylists and asking if they have a wait list,” she said. “I know I am personally starting a wait list.”
All hair stylists want you to know that you are not alone.
“I would say first and foremost that we are all in this together,” said Denise Mackey-Natz of Urban Style Salon in Eau Claire.