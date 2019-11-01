CHIPPEWA FALLS — It has been a year since Autumn Helgeson died, and her little sister, Brooklyn Helgeson, says she is missed every day.
“I love Autumn with all my heart,” Brooklyn Helgeson said Friday at a dedication ceremony for a new pavilion at Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls. “Autumn is silly, funny, kind, friendly, loving, caring, gentle, nice, sweet, creative, one of a kind, unique and the best friend and sister anyone could have.”
On Nov. 3, 2018, a pickup driven by 21-year-old Colten Treu crashed into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash on Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
A fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks.
They attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Robin Kelley, Jayna’s mother, is an art teacher at Halmstad Elementary. In the weeks after the crash occurred, a fundraiser to honor the deceased generated $83,000. The decision was made to construct pavilions at the two elementary schools to have a permanent place to remember the girls.
Construction on the pavilions began last month, and they were dedicated Friday to mark the one-year point of the horrific day. About 200 students in grades 3, 4, and 5 in Halmstad Elementary attended the dedication, along with several parents. A sign across the top of the pavilion reads “Forever Hawks Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley.”
“This space will be a place we can come outside and learn,” Robin Kelley said. “It will protect us from the rain and sun. And it’s a place we can come and think about the loss of Autumn and Jayna.”
Robin Kelley added that the pavilion isn’t finished; lights will be installed, picnic tables will be added, and eventually, solar panels will be placed on the roof. Trees and bushes will be planted around the 24-by-36-foot pavilion in the spring, she said.
Robin Kelley said the dedication ceremony is another step forward in the healing process.
“It’s one of those projects you didn’t appreciate until it was done,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Halmstad Elementary counselor Sherry Jasper agreed that the ceremony was a necessary moment to pause and remember the tragedy of a year ago.
“I don’t know if it makes it easier, but it makes it better,” Jasper said of the dedication. “(Students) have a place they can build new memories. And Jayna and Autumn will have a place here, and make our world better.”
Several girls gave short speeches about their lost friends. Aliyah Welch described Jayna Kelley as her best friend.
“Most people know how big her smile was,” Aliyah said. “Jayna and Autumn’s passing has made a huge hole in a lot of students’ and teachers’ hearts here at Halmstad. The pavilion is an awfully great thing and I hope it is used for the better and is a reminder to honor the two girls who are no longer with us.”
To conclude the ceremony, the students sang a song titled “Stand in the Light,” which had uplifting lyrics reminding people that “love still wins” and asks people to “turn darkness into light.”
Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping. His trial is slated to begin in January.