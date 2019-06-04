Crouching down over a garden plot Tuesday, Steve Terwilliger helped a kindergarten student at Lakeshore Elementary School plant marigolds.
“This is for flowers, so anywhere in here,” Terwilliger said of the rectangular section of earth in front of them.
Using a garden hand shovel, the girl dug a small hole in the soil, and Terwilliger handed her a plant from a carton. She placed it in the hole and covered the roots with dirt and mulch.
“Now, we’re going to go get a watering can, and you can water everything we planted,” Terwilliger said.
That morning, Terwilliger, his wife, Ellen, and Pat Binder helped students in Becky Dasher’s class transfer flower and vegetable plants started from seeds in containers in the classroom weeks earlier to the ground in one of Lakeshore’s gardens behind the school.
“It gives kids an opportunity to learn,” said Deb Lewis, the elementary school’s partnership coordinator, as she watched student gardeners take their turns in the garden.
Started in 2011, the garden is one of several at Eau Claire schools, according to the Wisconsin School Garden Network, which supports the growing school garden movement in the state.
School gardens are one of the best ways to educate students on nutrition and agriculture while demonstrating where their food comes from, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
In one corner of Lakeshore’s vegetable and flower garden Tuesday, master gardener Ellen Terwilliger helped a student with a vegetable plant.
“Those are roots,” Terwilliger explained to the girl after removing the plant from its container. “That’s how the plant gets its water.”
Standing back, Dasher beamed as the 20 students in her class cycled through the garden and three stations set up at tables outside the school.
At one, students were coloring pages in a booklet about gardening. At the other two, they were making either flowers using paper plates and construction paper or bird feeders by threading Cheerios onto pipe cleaners.
Waiting for his chance to plant flowers and vegetables — something he hadn’t done before — 6-year-old Damon Smith focused his attention on making a bird feeder.
“I normally like technology a lot, (but) it can hypnotize you,” said Damon, who didn’t mind taking a break from electronic gadgets so he could spend time in the outdoor classroom. “I think it’s fun.”
Sitting on a blanket nearby, classmate Harper Haus, 5, keyed up a video on a tablet.
“I like to plant the seeds,” said Harper, whose family has a garden at home with strawberries and tomatoes.
This summer, her family is one of about a dozen from Lakeshore who will water and weed the garden, plus enjoy some of its bounty, including basil, beets, sugar baby watermelon, zinnias and zucchini.
When school resumes in the fall, Ellen Terwilliger will return to Lakeshore, and she and Dasher’s students from the year before will revisit the garden.
“They get so excited seeing the progress the garden has made over the summer,” said Dasher, noting they also get to sample some of the produce.
“Having an opportunity like that at our school is amazing,” she said.