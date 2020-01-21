Less than a year after opening, the Hansen’s IGA in Eau Claire will permanently shut its doors Saturday.
The grocery store, at 1031 W. Clairemont Ave., opened in March 2019.
Nick Hansen, a partner in the Hansen’s IGA chain, said company officials met in person with the store’s 35 employees on Monday to inform them first. Despite the investment that Hansen’s IGA made into the building, the location has “underperformed and did not operate profitably,” he said.
“We are closing operations at the end of the day Saturday,” Hansen said. “We’ll have some wind down, and we’ll work with them on finding them other opportunities.”
Some of those workers may move to other store locations, he added.
When Hansen’s IGA moved into the building, the business had a neighbor in Shopko, but that business shut down in June.
“This site isn’t working,” Hansen said. “There was a lot of traffic with Shopko that is now gone. We’ve been here 10 months, and the numbers weren’t working. We just need to move on and focus on our other stores.”
Hansen added that none of the other 11 Hansen’s IGA stores are affected by the Eau Claire closure. The family-owned business was formed in 1968, with other stores located in Cashton, Bangor, Westby, Elroy, West Salem, Neillsville, Mondovi, Sparta, Stanley, Black River Falls and Washburn.
Hansen’s IGA had purchased the Eau Claire business from Gordy’s Market, which was one of the last of that chain’s remaining grocery locations. It also was the end of the Schafer family operating Gordy’s stores in western Wisconsin.
Food distributor Nash Finch purchased the other five remaining GMI stores for $15.1 million in an auction in March 2019, and they renamed those locations Family Fare Supermarkets. Those stores are located in downtown Chippewa Falls and on Lake Wissota, Cornell, Barron and Chetek.
SpartanNash, the corporate name of Nash Finch, owns and operates 86 Family Fare Supermarkets across Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
In 2017, there were 26 Gordy’s Market locations, but 20 of them were sold or closed by the end of that year.