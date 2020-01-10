A 34-year-old Haugen man was convicted by a Barron County jury Friday of killing his three-month-old daughter in July 2017.
The jury deliberated nearly four hours Friday before convicting Curtis A. Strand, 310 W. 3rd St., of second-degree reckless homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer.
The trial began Monday. The jury found Strand not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at Strand’s home on July 9, 2017, for a three-month-old child who was not breathing. The child was flown to Marshfield Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on July 11, 2017.
Three-month-old Haeven Strand-Dostal “suffered a large fracture to the left side of her skull and as a result of that there was an injury to the brain,” which caused her death, according to Barron County Court records. Doctors advised law enforcement that “it was highly unlikely this type of injury occurred a long time ago and had gone unnoticed.”
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn., examined Strand-Dostal’s autopsy and concluded “the manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was anoxic encephalopathy due to blunt force head injury.”
Barron County assistant district attorney John O’Boyle said he understood why the jury dismissed the more serious charge Friday, saying that Strand called 911 and attempted CPR on the infant.
“I suspect the jury gave him the benefit of the doubt of that,” O’Boyle said.
Strand was the only person with the girl when authorities arrived at the home. Strand told authorities that the infant had fallen off his knee to the floor. But doctors doubted his story, the criminal complaint states.
Strobel told law enforcement “that the degree of skull fracture required more velocity and acceleration because of the degree of fracture that Haeven suffered and the resulting damage to the brain.”
He later admitted that Strand-Dostal fell off a counter area in the kitchen and struck her head on a hardwood floor.
Strand told police he had a 50/50 custody arrangement with the girl’s mother, but it was an informal agreement.
O’Boyle said he stressed to the jury that Strand didn’t immediately tell law enforcement his story that the child fell, and that his medical experts testified that Haeven’s injuries didn’t match a fall from that distance.
“He’s really the sole person who could have caused the significant skull fracture and the severe brain injury,” O’Boyle said. “He said, ‘I didn’t know how it happened.’ There was no disclosure (to law enforcement) of any drop that led to the injury.”
O’Boyle said the medical experts testified that a drop didn’t explain the severity of her damages.
Strand was taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing. No sentencing date was immediately set Friday. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, so the sentencing will likely be in late March or early April. O’Boyle said he wants to review that investigation’s findings before recommending the length of a prison sentence.
“You obviously have the death of a child, which is a paramount factor in the PSI; it’s pretty aggravating,” O’Boyle said.