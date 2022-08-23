A red-tailed hawk crashed into a window and screen of a family's three-season porch Monday on Eau Claire's north side. After the bird struggled to escape, an Eau Claire community service officer guided it out using one of the plastic lids on the floor nearby.
EAU CLAIRE — Brett Mallett's teenage daughter called her dad Monday morning after a bird crashed into the window of their family's three-season porch.
His first thoughts were it was probably a large sparrow, crow or other common sight, but his daughter emphasized this bird was big.
After calming his daughter down on the phone as he drove from work to home — both on Eau Claire's north side — Mallett got to see the bird for himself.
"I got home and I was like wow,” he said.
Loitering in the porch was a mature, two-foot tall red-tailed hawk.
The bird of prey had smashed clean through a window and screen on one side of the porch and was trying to figure its way back out. The absence of blood or feathers where the hawk had come through the porch indicated it wasn't really injured when breaking the glass.
Shaken up from its crash landing, the bird had dropped its lunch — a dead, half-eaten rat — and left it on the porch floor.
Even though it had torn through one window, the hawk was hopping up on the sill of a different closed window and jumping toward the glass pane in an apparent attempt to leave.
Mallett called animal control at about 11 a.m. and the Eau Claire Police Department dispatched one of its community service officers to the family's home on Mercury Avenue, according to the police activity log.
Andy Bohl has been a community service officer — civilian positions that handle parking enforcement and animal cases in the police department — for 14 years. He is the department's senior community service officer, and he knew what to do when he arrived.
Bohl donned protective gloves for his safety and walked into the porch with a plan to get the intruder outside. Video Mallett recorded with his phone shows Bohl calmly walk toward the bird and pick up the lid to a plastic tote. Holding the lid in his hands, Bohl points it toward the bird, gently ushering the hawk toward the door. The bird notices the opening and hops its way out of the porch.
Still apparently shaken up, but not notably harmed by its crash landing and temporary captivity, the bird flew up to a nearby tree branch to regain its composure, Mallett recalled.
Comfortable that the situation was over, Mallett returned to the rest of his shift at work. When he came back home, he looked up to the tree and noticed the hawk had departed sometime during the afternoon.
While it wasn't the first time he'd seen a hawk buzz his neighborhood, it was definitely a closer encounter than he'd ever expected with one.
"I’ve seen hawks fly through briefly, but never anything like this,” he said Tuesday.
Josh Miller, public information officer at the Eau Claire Police Department, advises residents who might find themselves in a similar situation with a wild bird of prey to take caution. Such birds have very sharp talons and are likely to be scared and panicked if they get trapped inside a home, Miller said. Like the Malletts did, Miller said residents should call animal control if they need help getting such birds out of homes or other buildings.
People can also contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for help removing wild birds from buildings. Local wildlife rehabilitation organizations also can render assistance and would be good to call if the animal appears injured.