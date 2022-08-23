082422_con_Hawk

A red-tailed hawk crashed into a window and screen of a family's three-season porch Monday on Eau Claire's north side. After the bird struggled to escape, an Eau Claire community service officer guided it out using one of the plastic lids on the floor nearby.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Brett Mallett's teenage daughter called her dad Monday morning after a bird crashed into the window of their family's three-season porch.

His first thoughts were it was probably a large sparrow, crow or other common sight, but his daughter emphasized this bird was big.

