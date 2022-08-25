EAU CLAIRE — Michael Shillin’s longtime habit of lying, first to his family and then to clients who paid for his financial expertise, was laid bare leading up to his sentencing on federal fraud charges. The only question was how much prison time it would cost him.

The former leader of the now-defunct Altoona firm Shillin Wealth Management was given a seven-year prison sentence by Judge James D. Peterson in U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin during a Thursday morning hearing in Madison, according to online records.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter