EAU CLAIRE — The week local K-12 schools and UW-Eau Claire reopened for classes, about 1 in 10 coronavirus tests in Eau Claire County came back positive for COVID-19.
The county’s 9.9% test-positivity rate for Sept. 1 through Sept. 8 is the highest it’s been since the first week of July, when the weekly rate was recorded at 14.5%, according to Eau Claire City-County Health Department numbers.
The test-positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. Health officials have pointed to the rate as a more accurate way to calculate how the virus is spreading rather than simply counting the number of new cases.
Eau Claire County’s test-positivity rate sat consistently between 6% and 7% in August, according to Health Department reports.
The county’s goal is a rate of 5% or lower, according to the department.
People who have even mild symptoms that could be COVID-19 should get tested, said Health Department Director Lieske Giese at a news conference Wednesday.
“This is a respiratory virus, a virus that typically in summer and early fall months, we’d see our lowest levels across the state and definitely in this community,” Giese said Wednesday. “It is noteworthy we’re seeing a respiratory virus with these types of numbers in our community, and it’s something for us to pay close attention to.”
It’s another sign that the virus is spreading more quickly in Eau Claire County than it did in August: The county added almost 200 new cases in the first week of September. The state also doesn’t seem to expect the county’s case increase to level off quickly, classifying Eau Claire County as having a “growing trajectory level” of the virus.
The county tested a rough average of 160 people per day in the first week of September, according to new weekly metrics the Health Department released Thursday.
The portion of Eau Claire County residents who don’t know where they contracted COVID-19 also went up slightly last week -- 39%, compared to 35% in the last week of August. (The rest of the cases said they had contact with someone who already had the virus.)
The Health Department acknowledged last week that the county’s virus data haven’t improved.
“None of the local metrics showed any improvement with most showing a significant decline,” the Health Department wrote in a weekly situation report Thursday. While the “abruptness of the increases in cases and positivity rate may be somewhat surprising,” the department said it was anticipating more cases as schools and universities reopened.
Despite the increase in cases, the Health Department doesn’t anticipate “any imminent threat” to local hospitals’ resources.
The case increase is concentrated in the younger demographic -- over half the county’s cases the first week of September were connected to UW-Eau Claire, Giese said Wednesday.
The Health Department said in Thursday’s report: “Generally speaking, if the current trends in age distribution of cases continue, it is anticipated that the health care response metrics will remain stable, as the hospitalization and fatality rate have been notably lower in the younger demographics than they have among the older population.”
But that also means contact tracing and isolating students from the elderly or immunosuppressed is “critical,” the department added.
New cases
Another 38 Eau Claire County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, beating the previous single-day record set Wednesday of 37 new cases in a single day.
As of Sunday, the county has 1,232 positive cases, with six deaths, according to the Health Department.