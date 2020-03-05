No cases of 2019 novel coronavirus have been detected in Eau Claire County, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is preparing for a potential spread of the virus, the county’s chief health official said Thursday.
“We have not seen spread of the illness in Eau Claire or Wisconsin and the risk to residents is currently low. It is, however, a rapidly changing situation,” said Lieske Giese, health department director, in a news release Thursday.
Wisconsin’s only confirmed case of the coronavirus was in Dane County. The person, an adult, had a history of travel to Beijing and was exposed to known virus cases while in China, according to the Eau Claire department.
“Yes, there are lots of questions in the community, and we want to make sure that people feel confident and comfortable with information being available locally,” Giese told the Leader-Telegram Thursday. “... We’re obviously working very closely on COVID-19 now, and we’re prepared for when and if we have positive cases in this community.”
The Eau Claire department has tested some local residents for coronavirus, which has been officially named COVID-19, but no Eau Claire County cases have been detected, Giese said.
“Broad testing has been happening in Wisconsin. We’ve tested in Eau Claire, and anticipate there will be tests in the future as well,” she said.
Until early March, Wisconsin coronavirus tests were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for results. Now, labs in Madison and Milwaukee are able to analyze test samples, the Wisconsin DHS announced Monday.
It’s cutting down on the time it takes for local health departments to get results, Giese said.
“Depending on a variety of factors, the test results can be received very quickly, as quickly as a day,” she said.
The respiratory virus has battered parts of China since it was discovered in December and has also broken out in 78 other countries, according to the World Health Organization.
As of Thursday, the U.S. has seen 99 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 deaths, according to the CDC. Thirteen states have reported cases.
In Wisconsin, the results of 14 coronavirus tests are still pending as of Thursday. With the state’s single positive case announced Feb. 5, 24 additional tests have been negative, according to the DHS.
Large gatherings eyed
La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan on Wednesday urged priests to “practice good hygiene” during Mass, when they distribute Holy Communion, and encourage their congregations to not attend Mass if they are sick.
“We are all affected by the news and sense the heightened anxiety and vulnerability growing in our communities related to the recent Coronavirus outbreak,” he said.
Callahan also said congregations should not exchange the sign of peace using physical contact.
“Further precautionary measures may be made at the discretion of the pastor such as suspending the distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice and the consideration of emptying holy water fonts,” Callahan wrote in a letter to the diocese’s priests, deacons and pastoral associates. “Above all common sense should prevail.”
In an email Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wisconsin “does not have a health emergency,” and urged people not to overreact to coronavirus news: “ … it’s important to remember more people are subject to the regular flu than the coronavirus in the state. We want to be safe, but we also don’t want to have any kind of public hysteria where we overreact in a way that hurts people more than helps them.”
The Eau Claire department said residents should “prepare, but not panic,” noting that people should wash their hands often with soap and warm water, cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing, avoid touching their face, stay home from work if they are sick and keep any ill children home as well.
Where to head next
The Eau Claire department is working with local government, academia and health care entities to prepare for the potential spread of the virus, Giese said.
During communicable disease outbreaks, the department works with ill people, and any institution that comes into contact with that person, Giese said: “Identify the illness, stop the spread of the illness and make sure people have the best information possible.”
People in the Chippewa Valley should call their health care providers if they’re sick with a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing, and if they’ve also been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with an ongoing COVID-19 spread, according to the health department.
Places with confirmed spread include the west coast. California declared a statewide emergency Wednesday after an elderly person who tested positive near Sacramento died; Washington, Florida and Hawaii have declared emergencies as well, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The Eau Claire department recommended people call ahead before they head to a hospital or doctors’ office to help the facilities prepare and protect others.
“Our biggest message is for people traveling, please regularly check the CDC’s travel website (for recommendations),” Giese said.
All CDC recommendations are for international travel, but “we don’t know if at some point that will eventually change,” Giese said.
As of Thursday, the CDC is recommending people avoid traveling to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and suggests older adults or people with chronic medical conditions postpone traveling to Japan.
The Eau Claire department will host local updates on the virus at its website, coronavirus.echealthdepartment.org, and social media accounts, @eauclairehealth, Giese said.