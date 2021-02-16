EAU CLAIRE — New, long-awaited guidance on school reopening from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finding support from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The CDC on Friday released new pandemic guidelines for U.S. schools. If schools employ safety measures like masks and social distancing, and consider the level of community virus transmission, schools can safely reopen, the agency wrote.
“If mitigation strategies are strictly adhered to, K-12 schools can safely open for in-person instruction and remain open,” the agency wrote on Friday.
The Health Department has recommended the same since the beginning of the school year, said Lieske Giese, Health Department director.
“ … Schools in the county have all found ways to have some component of in-person learning available to students with these strategies in place,” Giese said Tuesday in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
One of the nation’s largest teachers unions also praised the CDC’s newest guidance.
“Today, the CDC met fear of the pandemic with facts and evidence. For the first time since the start of this pandemic, we have a rigorous road map, based on science, that our members can use to fight for a safe reopening,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in a statement Friday.
CDC: Consider community transmission levels
In its new guidelines for schools, the CDC repeatedly emphasized a link between levels of community transmission and virus outbreaks in schools.
During the pandemic, schools should be the first organizations to reopen and the last to close, the CDC wrote.
To assess community transmission, the CDC is proposing a four-stage model.
“High” community transmission means more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people and more than 10% of COVID-19 tests returning positive in the last seven days. In that scenario, the CDC recommends elementary schools go hybrid, and middle and high schools go all-virtual unless they can “strictly implement” safety rules and have few cases.
There are three stages below “high transmission.” At the lowest transmission stage, with zero to nine new cases weekly per 100,000 people and less than 5% of tests returning positive, K-12 schools should be fully open for face-to-face classes, but still with six feet of physical distance, the CDC recommended.
According to the CDC’s guidelines, Eau Claire County last week was at the “substantial” level of community transmission, one step below “high transmission.”
Last week’s average was 5% of tests in Eau Claire County coming back positive, and it had about 90 new cases per 100,000 people.
But even if community transmission is high, schools can stay open and still decrease the risk of outbreaks if they — and the community at large — strictly follow mitigation measures like masking and distancing, the CDC said.
The Eau Claire school district, like many others in the Chippewa Valley, is holding face-to-face classes, but is requiring masks and staggering student cohorts to make sure students and staff can physically distance.
Yet the Health Department is seeing “very limited spread in classrooms” in the county, Giese said, though it’s seeing the virus spread in non-classroom activities connected to schools.
“As expected, we have seen more cases when the recommendations for masking, distancing, and other measures to prevent spread are not in place or (inconsistently) applied,” Giese said in an email. “We really recognize our schools who have worked hard on basic mitigation.”
Masks, distancing take priority
It’s also likely that elementary-age students are less likely to transmit the virus inside schools than middle and high school students, according to the CDC’s new report.
But the agency advised schools to consider closing in some scenarios.
If a school or classroom is having an active outbreak of COVID-19, if the community is seeing a speedy rise in cases or if hospitals in the area are severely burdened, school officials should consider temporarily closing a school, classroom or grade level, the CDC said.
The agency also repeated its advice on safety precautions: Make sure students, teachers and staff are correctly wearing masks all the time; make sure everyone is physically distancing; remember handwashing and hygiene; clean school facilities regularly; and always contact trace new cases.