EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department estimated it has spent well over $2 million this year on managing the coronavirus pandemic.
Those unexpected costs for 2020 are being borne in large part by the CARES Act and other public health funding sources from the federal government.
For 2021, the department is currently projecting the ongoing fight against COVID-19 will cost $2.4 million, including public health’s key role in getting vaccines to residents when they are available.
“We are anticipating that the federal government will support some of that,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “That is our goal at this point.”
For context, the department's entire 2020 budget is $6.76 million, which was adopted months before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Funding through the current CARES Act expires at the end of December and there has so far not been a new package of coronavirus funding announced at the state or federal level to assist local health departments next year.
The department’s 2021 budget doesn’t include the full expected costs of continuing to fight the pandemic. About $500,000 in the budget from federal sources the department has gotten in normal years can go toward the COVID-19 efforts, Giese said.
“Our COVID budget will be evolving over time,” Giese said.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the department has been doing contact tracing, working with schools, businesses and organizations to limit the virus’ spread, providing information to the general public and other work to address COVID-19’s threat to the community.
She is hopeful that more funding will come together through proposals floating around the halls of state and federal government, but Giese also said the local work may be scaled back next year if money isn’t available.
“Our core activities will continue to be in those arenas, but our funding will make a difference in what we can do and its scope,” Giese said of 2021.
At the state level, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expressed a similar situation in Secretary Andrea Palm’s budget request issued in September.
Though the correspondence is focused on the biennial budget, which begins in summer, it struck an urgent tone for funding needed at the start of 2021 to continue statewide coronavirus programs.
Specifically, Palm mentions the CARES Act is supporting $579 million in testing at nursing homes, areas where outbreaks are occurring and community sites throughout the state this year. Her department estimates that just over $1 billion will be needed to continue that in 2021. The state also used federal CARES Act money to hire contact tracers and buy personal protective equipment for schools, health care workers, businesses and child care centers, according to Palm’s letter.
“Without action by the federal government, we will need support from the Legislature to continue those crucial efforts in 2021,” she wrote.
News of three promising vaccines in development also has local health officials looking toward coordinating campaigns to get those to residents next year when they are expected to be available.
Public health serves as a leader when there is a large vaccination campaign, Giese said, by bringing health care providers and others together to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will hold its own vaccination clinics and also work with health care providers who are doing the same.
“It will be a whole community effort,” she said.