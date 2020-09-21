EAU CLAIRE — Seven Eau Claire residents spoke Monday night against a proposed public health ordinance, but they claimed to represent hundreds of local citizens, business owners and employees.
Local officials insist the proposed local law does not expand authority of the public health director beyond what state statutes already allow, but those who spoke via videoconference to the City Council believe it's government overreach.
“Please do not make it a crime to catch a virus,” Kayla Huntington said. She and others said they were gathered outside City Hall, the sound of fellow protesters and Farwell Street traffic audible in the background as she spoke to the city's elected leaders through her smartphone.
Local public health orders have been in place since mid-May in Eau Claire County, following the state Supreme Court's ruling that struck down statewide measures previously issued by Gov. Tony Evers. Orders issued by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department have limited the size of gatherings, reduced capacities for businesses and required social distancing.
Both the city and county of Eau Claire are now considering ordinances that would continue allowing health orders to deal with communicable diseases — such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — but add the ability for elected officials to vote on whether those orders should be merely recommendations or fully enforced with the potential for $200 fines for violators.
The local health officer orders ordinance is scheduled for a first reading at today's 4 p.m. council meeting, which typically means it won't be acted on now, but will return in two weeks for a public hearing and then a vote.
Longtime Eau Claire resident Thomas Webb urged the council not to opt for the very seldom-used suspension of rules to vote today on the ordinance instead of allowing more time for public discussion.
He accused city officials of “weaponizing” health care and state laws to pursue the ordinance that Webb views as contrary to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Webb also said the city is “weaponizing” social distancing by holding its meetings virtually, instead of in a venue large enough where the public could speak directly to the council.
Huntington said if the ordinance process continues in the next two weeks, she would like the city to arrange a large area where a group could gather and give their comments in an in-person public hearing.
Those who spoke Monday to the council claimed to represent 352 Eau Claire citizens, business owners and employees opposed to the proposed ordinance.
“We are concerned we won't be able to run our businesses efficiently with the proposed ordinance,” Rebecca Zimmerman said.
Specifically she cited the clause in the ordinance where businesses could lose licenses granted by the city if they are declared a public nuisance by not following public health orders.
The proposed ordinance also faced opposition a week ago when the Eau Claire Board of Health accepted public comments before recommending that the legislation go to city and county elected officials for consideration. Since that meeting, a “frequently asked questions” document was released to explain more about the ordinance's proposed effects and reasons for introducing it.
Accompanying the ordinance in materials provided to the council, the FAQ said the legislation would provide the legislative oversight and constitutional safeguards to allow the health officer to issue enforceable public health orders in situations where there is a highly infectious, novel or difficult to treat disease that threatens human life.
But residents who spoke Monday night said the proposed legislation is still unclear.
Eau Claire resident Maggie Vinopal called the ordinance's language vague and “extremely ambiguous,” and asked that officials provide specific definitions and examples of scenarios for how it would be applied.
She also asked why the community needs this new ordinance given the low number of deaths (six in Eau Claire County since the pandemic began) as well as the low rate of people hospitalized for COVID-19.
A nearly identical ordinance is being considered by Eau Claire County government. On Wednesday, the county's Administration Committee voted 4-1 to recommend the full County Board take up the ordinance. It is being scheduled for a first reading at the Oct. 6 County Board meeting, which means it would likely then be up for a vote on Oct. 20.
Last week a Chippewa County committee voted 6-3 to not move a similar ordinance forward to its County Board after hearing from residents vehemently opposed to it.