EAU CLAIRE — Work has begun on forming a local task force to address local communicable disease health ordinances, and members could be named later this month.
The task force likely will have 15 members and first meet in January. It will be a cooperative effort between the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County. Last month, both the County Board and City Council postponed voting on a proposed health ordinance pending the creation of a task force.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar is working with City Council President Terry Weld on forming the task force’s duties and members. During the Eau Claire County Administration Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, Smiar said they have met twice to discuss how the task force will function, how many members it will have and potential recommendations it could make.
Smiar said he has received 26 recommendations from county supervisors about potential task force members. He and Weld aim to appoint the task force members before Thanksgiving. Smiar said task force members will have public health, science and legal expertise.
The proposed communicable disease ordinances for the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County would allow the local health officer, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese, to enact public health orders while giving elected officials more oversight of those orders.
Smiar said the task force will ultimately review the proposed health ordinances and propose adjustments, not debate if ordinances should exist.
“There may be people who want to advocate for one thing or another; that’s not really our charge,” Smiar said. “In other words, not everyone’s going to be happy with who’s on the task force, but that’s the way it is.”
There will likely not be a definitive task force end date.
“We want to see exactly how this works out,” Smiar said.
State guidance on COVID-19
During its meeting, the Administration Committee unanimously approved a resolution asking the Wisconsin Legislature to convene a special session to provide COVID-19 direction for the state.
Supervisor Zoe Roberts authored the resolution, which says consistent direction on handling the pandemic is needed at the state level so counties and municipalities have clear guidance moving forward.
“Without a cohesive statewide plan, COVID-19 is an unmitigated threat to the health and safety of all Wisconsinites,” Roberts wrote in a fact sheet.
Currently, most coronavirus responses are handled at the local level, which the resolution says “represents an inconsistent patchwork of direction … (that) allows for the unmitigated spread of COVID-19 during a worldwide pandemic.”
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie called the resolution a “good faith effort” from the county asking the state to provide leadership. Smiar supported the resolution, calling it a “no-brainer” to approve.
Other business
At its meeting next month, the committee plans to discuss the county recently hiring attorney Rich White. White, former Eau Claire County district attorney who is now in private law practice with Weld Riley, was selected as outside legal counsel to represent the county and assist Sheriff Ron Cramer’s office in its examinations of the county Department of Human Services.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8.