EAU CLAIRE COUNTY — Four semitrailers loaded with equipment the Lake Altoona District intends to use to prevent excess sand from clogging up the lake are arriving this week.
Donated by the Port Authority of Cleveland, nearly 40 tons of machinery began arriving Thursday morning at property the lake district has along North Shore Drive in the town of Seymour.
Among the equipment unloaded on Thursday was a bedload sediment collector — a 30-foot wide triangular metal device that passively filters sand out of river water and moves it off-site. The lake district is hopeful that by installing this machine in the Eau Claire River, it will reduce the amount of sand that is carried downstream and into Lake Altoona.
Before that can begin though, the collector needs to be refurbished, engineering plans must be drawn up, funds need to be raised and the project must get the necessary government approvals.
With all the work that needs to be done, it is unlikely the new system will be in place and operational this year, but lake district Chairwoman Michele Skinner said it could potentially happen next spring, according to an update she sent Thursday to fellow lake residents.
If the new system proves effective at keeping sediment out of the lake, it would cut the need for the regular dredging work the lake district has done.
The equipment that arrived this week came from Ohio, where it had previously been used in an effort to clean up the Cuyahoga River. The collector didn't work well at filtering clay and fine sediments from that river, but because the target here is sand instead, Skinner believes the device will be more effective.