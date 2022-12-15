EAU CLAIRE — Heavy, wet snow that caused tree limbs to bow, snap and fall onto powerlines left thousands without power on Thursday after a winter storm hit west-central Wisconsin.

The outages — some only impacting a handful of customers or just one — were peppered across the majority of Xcel Energy’s territory in the state.

