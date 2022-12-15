EAU CLAIRE — Heavy, wet snow that caused tree limbs to bow, snap and fall onto powerlines left thousands without power on Thursday after a winter storm hit west-central Wisconsin.
The outages — some only impacting a handful of customers or just one — were peppered across the majority of Xcel Energy’s territory in the state.
While the sight of snow-encrusted tree branches creates wonderful winter scenery, a spokeswoman for the power company noted that it also can bring electrical outages.
“It’s the heavy, wet snow,” said Chris Ouellette, senior media relations representative for Xcel. “Very pretty, but doesn’t do well for the powerlines.”
Throughout the course of Thursday, there were 79,000 customers in Wisconsin who lost power.
For 27,000 of them, it was only a momentary outage, but others had to wait — some are still waiting — for crews to repair their lines.
At one point during Thursday, there was a peak of 30,000 customers without power, including large numbers in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Hayward. Crews worked to chip away at the number, getting it down to 23,000 by late afternoon.
But because Xcel was dealing with many small outages across a large swath of territory — not one concentrated outage — it is taking time and a lot of workers to remedy.
In a Thursday afternoon news release, Xcel announced that some customers may not have their power restored until Saturday.
Xcel had 800 of its employees, support staff and contractors working Thursday to restore power to customers. By today(Friday), Ouellette said that number would grow to 1,200 workers, including people coming from neighboring states.
“We are receiving aid from eight different states,” she said.
Ouellette likened the response to what is usually called upon when a tornado or other natural disaster strikes.
Downed trees also were obstacles for plow crews and other motorists on Thursday.
Eau Claire County workers removed several trees from county roads on Thursday, pulling them off the roadway so they could be be cut up and hauled away after cleanup from the storm is over.
In neighboring Chippewa County, Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said about 100 trees were blocking roads in the northern half of the county.
The snow responsible for damage to trees and powerlines had fallen between Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Temperatures hovering around the freezing point and moist air led to wetter snow than normal in the Eau Claire area.
“It’s all been a pretty heavy, wet snow,” said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Chanhassen, Minn.
The intensity of the snowfall overnight led to some treacherous conditions on local highways, including a portion of Highway 27 in Eau Claire County.
“It came down so fast that the traffic did pack it down into icy conditions on the roadway,” said Jon Johnson, county highway commissioner.
To break up the resulting snowpack that coated the highway, plow crews sprayed salt brine first to loosen it up before using a motor grater to peel it off the pavement.
By midday Thursday, six inches of snow had fallen in Eau Claire, according to observations posted to the National Weather Service website. Similar snowfall tallies were reported in central Wisconsin with the numbers getting lower for the southern portion of the state. But in northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, communities got a foot or more of snow, according to a National Weather Service map of snowfall reports.
A “nuisance” snow continued to fall lightly Thursday afternoon and was expected to continue today(Friday), Dye said. That additional snowfall is only forecast to add one to three inches of new accumulation for Eau Claire, she said.
No additional snowfall is expected this weekend, but Sunday will mark the start of a cold spell with temperatures continuing to drop early next week.
This week’s snowstorm was the first major one of the season for the Chippewa Valley.
By midday Thursday, rural highways in Eau Claire County had been cleared, but were still slippery, Johnson said.
Main and secondary roads in the city of Eau Claire were also cleared at that point, prompting municipal plow crews to switch over to clearing off neighborhood streets. That full plow operation was expected to take longer than normal, according to a Facebook post from the city. That is due to it taking multiple passes to clear all of the heavy snow off of roads, the city stated.