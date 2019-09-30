The leader of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development visited Jamf’s Eau Claire offices on Monday to learn how the software company has been successful at hiring to fill its growing ranks.
Secretary Caleb Frostman met with company leaders in Jamf’s building next to Phoenix Park as part of a tour he’s been doing around the state to gather strategies that other businesses can use while competing for workers as the state’s unemployment rate has remained very low at about 3% all year.
“In most areas we need to fill more positions,” he said.
First and foremost for businesses needing more workers is to offer good wages and benefits, Frostman said. Beyond that they’re getting creative with other perks to attract employees, such as flexible scheduling, open workspaces and different kinds of paid leave, he said.
Jamf, which was founded in 2002 by two UW-Eau Claire students and makes software for managing Apple devices, has been continually hiring new employees.
“We are up 250 this calendar year and we have more to go,” said Jason Wudi, Jamf’s chief strategist.
The company has 1,100 employees worldwide, with 300 of them working in the four-story office building in downtown Eau Claire.
All employee desks at Jamf can accommodate workers who prefer to sit or stand. Each floor has an open community space with tables, chairs, couches and a kitchenette stocked with beverages and snacks. There are rooms with ping pong and shuffleboard tables for playing a game during breaks. Built next to Phoenix Park, the building has views of the Chippewa River and a fourth-floor patio area where employees can enjoy fresh air. A sign at the building’s entrance lets workers know it’s a pet-friendly environment if they want to bring their dogs to work.
Like others competing for employees, Jamf regularly checks to ensure its wages and benefits are keeping up with their peers in the industry, but also offers other perks of working for the growing company.
Wudi attributes part of the company’s high retention rate to opportunities for advancement within Jamf. There were 110 employees promoted this year at the Eau Claire offices, he said. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for employees who want to get additional schooling or training.
Employees with a personal passion for a local charity or other cause are encouraged to pursue that through paid leave for volunteer work.
“We support what our employees support,” Wudi said.
Employee-created groups including a women in technology organization are supported by the company through time during workdays to meet and plan events.
Jamf was Frostman’s final destination on a statewide tour during September of Wisconsin businesses that have been competitively hiring and retaining employees.
His other stops were at Verona-based medical software company Epic, insurance company Acuity in Sheboygan, corporate digital content manager Widen in Madison, and cheesemaker Lactais’ plant in Belmont.
The workplaces were selected based on word-of-mouth, suggestions from business roundtable events and reviewing “best places to work” lists.
Frostman found that one thing in common among businesses he visited during September was a good relationship between management and workers.
“A lot of it involves a lot of trust,” Frostman said.