EAU CLAIRE — Fewer people got married in the U.S. and in the Chippewa Valley last year, but over a year later, local wedding venues say they’re finally seeing couples flocking back to tie the knot this spring.
The Florian Gardens Conference Center in Eau Claire last year was operating at about 10% of its typical event schedule, said Dave Burke, Florian Gardens owner and president.
Over a year later, it’s rebounding. As of late May the Florian Gardens has booked weddings every Friday and Saturday in both 2021 and 2022.
“We’re booking for 2023 right now,” Burke said. “We started our first wedding here about a month ago, and it’s been pretty much every Friday and Saturday since then. That will go every weekend through Christmas time.”
It’s not quite a boom year for the venue yet — Burke said Florian Gardens typically books weddings out one to two years — but he’s hopeful that by September or October, the venue will be back to 100% of its normal schedule.
“Now the phone’s ringing like crazy for corporate (events),” he said.
The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire closed for 2½ months in spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state, said Cori Erickson, director of sales for the hotel. But “luckily about 85%” of their event organizers chose to reschedule, instead of canceling, Erickson said.
A year later, weddings are beginning to pick up again at the Lismore’s event center: “We definitely have one, if not two weddings every single weekend,” Erickson said.
The hotel hasn’t booked more events than it typically did in a pre-pandemic year, but events are “more spread out” than usual, she said: Some people who canceled events early this spring have rescheduled for late 2021.
“We’re very fortunate here that weddings are pretty heavy from spring to fall,” Erickson said.
The Florian Gardens is one of Eau Claire’s larger venues — its ballroom can seat almost 700 people — but no matter what size the wedding, the venue’s business also came to a screeching halt last March. Some couples postponed their weddings, but dozens of corporate events were canceled within weeks, Burke said.
“A place like us and many other restaurants out there, we’ve taken a huge hit,” Burke said. “Financially it’s been devastating. That’s revenue you never get back … so we’re kind of starting from scratch. To operate this facility, we need to be going six days a week.”
In May the Eau Claire City-County Health Department removed its formal expectations for large gatherings, but still strongly recommends that people who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine wear masks and physically distance themselves in public spaces. Vaccinated people can socialize without masks or social distancing in most places, the Health Department has said, echoing federal guidance.
Weddings sank during pandemic
Marriages slowed down slightly in the Chippewa Valley last year, but not significantly.
Last year, Eau Claire County issued fewer marriage licenses than it did in 2019, but both Chippewa and Dunn counties came close to 2019 numbers, the Leader-Telegram reported in December.
EAU CLAIRE — Couples may have delayed their nuptials when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but e…
By late December, Eau Claire County had issued 520 marriage licenses, about 90 fewer than it had issued in 2019.
Plenty of Chippewa Valley couples held pared-down nuptials last year, instead of postponing, Erickson said.
The Lismore Hotel’s second-floor rooftop cocktail bar, Dive, “lent itself very well to small weddings last year, with the cap being less than 20,” she said.
One bride had originally hoped for an extremely large wedding with several hundred guests, but she ended up inviting about 30 people instead, Erickson remembered: “They had the best day and couldn’t get over how much fun it was.”
Erickson and Burke both recommended couples still looking for a wedding venue in 2021 to consider a Friday or a Sunday celebration.
“Bring it on. We are so ready,” Burke said. “Let’s get back to business.”