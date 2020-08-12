EAU CLAIRE — Two elections have now been held during the COVID-19 era in Wisconsin, giving officials experience with smaller turnouts before larger numbers of voters will cast ballots in November’s presidential election.
Unprecedented amounts of people requested absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary and the April 7 election, and that is anticipated to be the case again for this fall’s general election.
But that isn’t leading local elections officials to believe there won’t be a large amount of people at the polls on Nov. 3.
“At this time we’re prepared to mail a large number of absentee ballots, but also prepared for a large number at the polls,” Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.
Based on the ratio of in-person voter turnout compared to absentee voting in the two most recent elections, Riepl ventured a guess that a quarter to a third of those participating in the November election will vote on Election Day at their polling place.
“That is the only way some want to vote,” she said.
Only a quarter of the roughly 16,000 ballots cast in April’s election were in-person on Election Day in Eau Claire. Half of voters used a mail-in absentee ballot and the remaining quarter voted early using the drive-thru voting behind City Hall.
A similar proportion of voters throughout the state opted to avoid their polling place on April 7. Of 1.55 million ballots counted in that April 7 election, 74.6% were cast through the mail or early in-person voting, according to a report of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That far exceeded the amount of absentee voting from prior recent spring elections, which was usually 11% to 15%, according to the commission.
While absentee balloting remained far above normal for Tuesday’s primary, Eau Claire voters were slightly less reluctant to go to their polling places. Those who voted in-person went from 25% on April 7 to 40% on Tuesday in the city. Comparable statewide statistics for Tuesday’s primary were not yet available on Wednesday.
Going smoother
On Wednesday morning, Reid Magney, public information officer from the commission, said there were only some minor issues reported in places in the state for Tuesday’s primary. Those included reports of poll workers not wearing face masks in some municipalities and voters confused about where to return absentee ballots on Election Day.
After each election, Magney said state elections officials are adjusting their training and guidance to local clerks on best practices for operating polling places during the pandemic.
“We’re learning from everything,” he said.
Riepl said Tuesday’s election did go smoother than April’s, which was held just weeks after a global pandemic was declared. That spring election was complicated by a judge’s ruling that allowed people more time to mail in their ballots — allowing those postmarked on April 7 to count.
That’s not the case anymore and ballots must arrive to your municipal clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Wisconsin Elections Commission advises voters that it can take the U.S. Postal Service up to a week to deliver absentee ballots.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will be sending out a letter on Sept. 1 to 2.64 million registered voters who haven’t yet requested an absentee ballot. That letter will inform them of their options: requesting an absentee ballot, voting early through your municipal clerk’s office or going to the polls on Election Day. Absentee ballots for the general election will begin going out to voters in mid-September.
To help pay for increased costs tied to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is distributing $4.1 million in federal coronavirus relief money to local elections offices throughout the state. That includes additional postage for higher numbers of absentee ballots, buying personal protective equipment for poll workers and hiring staff to handle increased early voting.
While Riepl has had two lower-turnout elections to hone procedures for running the polls during the pandemic, November could make those measures more apparent.
Social distancing — ensuring six feet of space between voters — could result in lines that stretch through polling places, even though wait times wouldn’t be longer than usual.
“Voters may have to wait outside in order to make it happen,” she said.