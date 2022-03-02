EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire pedestrian bridge that spans the Chippewa River is anticipated to reopen late this month following major repairs.
Shut down since June when its deck heaved due to damage to one of its piers, the 140-year-old High Bridge underwent a project that is nearing completion.
“We’re excited to get that connection back open and have that ability to cross the river at that location again,” said Leah Ness, interim city engineer.
An exact date to reopen the bridge has not yet been set as there is still some work to be done.
Kraemer North America, the heavy civil contracting firm hired by the city to handle the project, is finishing work to repair the piers this week. When that is done and a final temporary support structure is removed, Kraemer will take precise measurements of small sections of decking and railing that will be replaced prior to reopening the bridge.
The causeway, a temporary rock road built in the riverbed so construction equipment could move out to the bridge piers, is in the process of being dismantled. Some parts of the causeway are being removed this week and the rest of it is scheduled to be completely taken out next week.
Once the final pieces of the project are finished and the bridge undergoes a final inspection, Ness said the city is planning a celebratory ribbon-cutting to reopen it to public use.
Including the temporary causeway, the bridge repair job's total budget had been set at about $3 million last year. A combination of rising costs and repairs being more extensive to the pier with the most damage prompted city leaders to approve additional money for it.
Last month the City Council approved shifting $400,000 from Eau Claire's bridge maintenance fund to provide the added funding for the High Bridge repairs.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said the repair project is "worth every penny" as the extensive repairs will extend the life of the bridge that is important to the city.
“It’s the most epic bridge in the whole city and the most historic bridge,” he said.
Originally built in the 1880s for railroad traffic but then abandoned in 1992, the city converted it for pedestrian use in 2015. The bridge deck stands about 80 feet over the Chippewa River and provides a great view of the city, Gragert said.
In addition to being part of the city's extensive network of trails used by people walking, running and riding bicycles, the bridge is right by an area that Eau Claire is redeveloping.
“That’s really going to be an anchor of the Cannery District," Gragert said. “Anyone who’s building apartments there or bring a business there is looking for that type of amenity to still be there.”
In addition to extensive repairs to the damaged pier that led to the deck heaving last year, Ness said the project addressed other issues with the bridge as well. Worn sections of two neighboring piers were replaced or got tuck-pointing, as needed. Metal plates that allow the structure to expand and contract as temperatures change were refurbished as well.
The city's contract didn't have a hard deadline this month for Kraemer to finish its work, offering leeway as the repairs would be taking place during winter.
"We have been fluid with the opening due to weather,” Ness said.
Getting equipment out of the water by March 10 would be ideal, she said, noting that is when the river typically starts to rise while snow and ice are melting upstream.
But the city did want to have the bridge reopened by the end of April for a large local race event that has featured the High Bridge.
"We had to have it open by the Eau Claire Marathon,” Ness said.
That event's 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer race courses will include the High Bridge on April 30. The 26.2-mile and 13.-1 mile routes that will be run the following day had to be certified in advance and did not include the bridge as a precaution in case the repairs couldn't be finished in time.