When Bradley Gosnell first told his friend Daniel Floren he had an idea for a play that would involve a Gideon Bible as one character and a second based loosely on a Beatles song, Floren was intrigued.
But he also shared a concern.
“I thought the idea of a having a personified Bible sounded interesting,” said Floren, a Los Angeles-based actor-writer-producer and 2009 Memorial High School graduate. “But I was a little worried about it becoming a platform for religious proselytizing one way or another — either saying the Bible is so dumb and God is stupid or saying the Bible is amazing and everything else is stupid.”
As it has turned out, critics have been singing the praises of what ultimately became their co-written “God and a Motel Bible.” The production, which won multiple Hollywood Fringe Festival Awards and has been turned into a movie, will be performed by the authors Friday and Saturday at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.
As Floren said in a recent phone conversation, he emphasized to his longtime friend that he had no interest in a staged sermon. “I don’t like art that preaches sermons inherently,” he said.
But Gosnell assured him that wasn’t the idea, simply that he found the setup interesting.
“And he and I have both really wrestled with our faith, and so it was a story that we had a lot of ownership of and that we could write about with ownership,” Floren said.
Gosnell, a longtime Beatles fan, had made Floren a fellow believer in the Fab Four’s music when they attended college together. In particular, Gosnell thought the detailed exploits in “Rocky Raccoon” would make an interesting one-act play. Especially promising was the scene in which the title character, carrying a gun and bent on revenge, steps into his hotel room and notices a Gideon Bible.
“This is where we really wanted to start the play,” Floren said. “It’s like if you’ve been making out with your girlfriend and there’s a picture of Grandma on the wall. And you’re like, Grandma, stop watching! So you’re about to do something bad, but the Bible is on the counter — the idea that it feels like the Bible is staring at you.”
In their play, however, the Bible doesn’t stay motionless. Portrayed by Floren, the Bible speaks to the vengeful Pete (Gosnell), and so begins an extended conversation touching issues such as faith and morality.
Worth talking about
“Gun and a Motel Bible” also was inspired by a play they both loved: “Freud’s Last Session” by Mark St. Germain. The work is based on an imagined conversation between theologian C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud, founder of psychoanalysis and, most relevant to the play, an atheist.
Floren and Gosnell both saw the play and were delighted with the Lewis character’s thoughts about his Christian faith and Freud’s observations about his own perspective.
Adding to their appreciation was an enlightening a talk-back with “Freud’s Last Session” actors afterward. Everyone at that discussion, including pastors and atheists, felt challenged, Floren said, and he also got the impression everyone felt their beliefs were fairly represented — which is exactly what they hoped “Gun and a Motel Bible” would accomplish.
As much as the two of them enjoyed the writing process, and were encouraged by the response they got in the early stages, Floren added, “It’s hard to know if something is actually good or if it’s just something that you like.”
But they knew they were onto something when they took it to the Hollywood Film Festival. Every production sold out, and their play earned a number of festival accolades: the ShoWorks Don’t Wait. Create! Award for Innovative Original Production award, Hollywood ENCORE! Producers’ Award and Better Lemons Audience Award; and a nomination for the Fight the Power Award.
They also were thrilled to find that “Gun and a Motel Bible” sparked meaningful conversations among audience members about ideas explored in the play.
“Because we both like conversations about God, and we both have views about God that a lot of people disagree with,” Floren said. “But we think the conversation is important; we think morality and justice and all these things are important. Unfortunately, it feels like those kinds of conversation nowadays to me tend to happen on Facebook, and they tend to just be slandering each other.”
Interactive theater
In other words, a play about a conversation between two people has served to be a conversation starter for the audience.
“My experience has been … in many ways, as people feel challenged and represented by the play, they walk out and they immediately want to talk about it,” Floren said. “Atheist friends immediately want to talk to me about God. Or Christian friends immediately want to talk to me about the Bible — what do we know and not know about the Bible. Multiple friends with very different beliefs in God will walk out and start talking to other people that they’ve never met before.”
Floren is hoping for the same audience reaction during the talk-back session after the shows at The Grand Theatre. Floren also wants some of his former English teachers to know what a profound impact they had on him. Those who were especially influential, he said, included middle school teachers Ken Szymanski and Jason Splichal, and Memorial High School teacher Deanna Nelson.
“I’m excited to email my English teachers and be like, ‘Hey, guess what? You taught me how to write!’” Floren said enthusiastically. “‘And you should come see this play that got awards in fricking Hollywood that you empowered with your English teaching! How cool is that?’”
The film version stays close to the theatrical production in many ways, Floren said, albeit with a slightly altered title — the movie has the word “Hotel” rather than the play’s “Motel.” So far it has been accepted to a couple of film festivals, Floren said, but they are hoping to get slots at others as well.
Floren was pleased at how he and Gosnell were approached about putting their work on the big screen.
“When the production company came to us they said, ‘We want to shoot what we saw on stage.’ And what we did on stage is a one-hour play,” he said. The film comes in at 55 minutes.
They both enjoyed the capabilities of cinematic art compared with those of live theater.
“In the film we’ll get to get some flashes sideways or some flashes forward or some flashes back where we get to give a lot more context with what this world is or who these people are that we’re talking about,” he said. “As opposed to being names, they get to be faces.”
Character work
In portraying the Bible, Floren knew he had, well, big pages to fill.
“The Bible is a very important document for history and it’s very personal to people,” he said. “By putting the Bible as a character, you’re setting yourself up, you’re just dealing with something somebody is very sensitive to.”
Besides ensuring they were respectful of people’s beliefs, Floren and Gosnell also thought carefully about Gideon’s motivations.
“There’s the Bible, which is the little book that sits on the bedside table in this dumpy little motel,” Floren said. “And that is kind of a different thing than a collection of documents written by Middle Eastern men over several thousands of years.
“And then there is the true inerrant word of God that is the divine Himself speaking,” he continued. “We admittedly kind of have our cake and eat it too. We don’t really we say we’re just the one on the bedside table. Because we wanted to talk about all those things, and we didn’t really want to explain why or when we switched … in terms of the idea of the character, all those things layered into the ideas that make up who this character is.”
Floren made the most of the varied understandings of Scripture.
“As an actor … what I think about is what would it mean if you knew that you were the inerrant word of God, but at the same time you sit on this table and nobody ever pays attention to you. What does that do to you?” he said.
It was helpful, Floren said, to realize many people would know what that felt like in different situations.
“I feel like that’s an experience that humans have often, whether it’s a parent with their kids or there’s somebody who’s dating somebody and they’re bad news, but you’re not going to listen to me,” he said.
More than just talk
Such an understanding helps create the tension between “Gun and a Motel Bible’s” two characters.
“The cool thing about that when it mixes with how Bradley plays Pete is, if you’re a Christian, you totally believe that you’re like this Bible that has all the answers and people just don’t listen and it’s so sad," he said. "And if you’re Pete then you go, Christians think that they have all the answers, and they’re not listening to me.”
Thus, the story requires that both characters learn to listen to each other because, as Floren explained, “Eventually the people that Pete wants to kill are going to show up at this motel. So either they’re going to learn how to listen and they’re going to have enough time to sort all this stuff out and Pete doesn’t do an atrocious thing. Or they’re not going to have enough time. And that’s what the play is about.”
Amid an exploration of complex topics such as morality, philosophy and theology, the art of listening in a conversation could be among the most challenging lessons of all.