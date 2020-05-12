Above: Four F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing fly over HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on Tuesday in Eau Claire to pay tribute to all of America’s heroes, including health care workers and first responders who have tirelessly supported communities across Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic response. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Right: Employees of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire watch Tuesday as the four F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing fly over the hospital.