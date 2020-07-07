CHIPPEWA FALLS — It certainly looked different, but nobody seemed to mind.
High school coaches and athletes are already adjusting to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. As student-athletes took to Dorais Field at Chippewa Falls High School for the second day of voluntary summer conditioning workouts on Tuesday, they seemed content to go through the protocols required to keep everyone safe while still getting active.
If that’s what it takes to get back out there, so be it.
“Not having sports has been rough,” said Cardinals junior Isaac Benish, who plays hockey and baseball. “Being back out here, it just feels good to be out and doing something.”
While the student-athletes were able to get back to work, things are different than ever before.
Chippewa Falls is hosting four separate morning sessions of about 50 minutes, with athletes in each session being broken up into small groups spread out across the entirety of the football field.
Upon entering the facility, the athletes must use the provided hand sanitizer prior to taking the field. While going through drills, they keep their distance from one another and use their own water bottles. And after the session, every piece of equipment is disinfected, including cones, mini hurdles and elastic bands.
“I’m totally comfortable with everything,” said Becky Nette, a Chi-Hi physical education teacher who runs the workouts. “I think the protocols that we have in place are pretty cut and dried, pretty easy to follow. It’s a smooth process.”
And the students seem to be of a similar mindset.
“I do feel good about it,” Benish said. “They’re taking all the precautions to keep us safe.”
There haven’t been any announcements from the WIAA regarding the status of the fall sports season yet, but the organization did release guidelines in June that make workouts like the ones at Chi-Hi possible.
And since they haven’t been able to participate in organized school athletics since March, Nette said the students she has worked with have just been excited to have a degree of normalcy in their lives.
“It’s nice to see so many kids coming out and getting a workout in, and just enjoying it,” she said. “I think being around their friends again, even though they might be in a different small group, has been nice. ... I think a lot of kids are just excited to get going, and a lot of families are probably excited to get the kids out and about, doing something.”
But if families don’t feel comfortable sending their kids, Nette said there is no pressure to attend.
“It’s not required, it’s really just something we want to offer to kids to help with their training and get them ready for their season,” she said.
Kids have needed to take their training into their own hands over the past four months. For many, July offers the first chance to work under supervision of coaches or teachers since the spring sports season was canceled.
While there is rust to shake off, Benish said he’s just glad to have the opportunity to do so.
“I’m feeling rusty being out here and doing all these activities again,” he said. “There’s a side of me that says ‘you need to get better,’ but there’s also a side of me that says ‘you’re good enough to be back out here.’”
Other schools around the area are also either already getting their summer programs started or are scheduled to in the coming weeks. Altoona, like Chippewa Falls, began on Monday.
“We’re just really excited to be working with the kids,” Nette said. “It’s long days, we’re out here for four hours, but with the numbers we have that’s just what we have to do. But we’re just excited to have the kids out and about again.”