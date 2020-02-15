Jillian Raschke says she’s in a unique position to represent Chippewa Falls students on their governing body: The 17-year-old planning to run for Chippewa Falls school board as a write-in candidate is a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
“I’ve always wanted to have a voice in the changes being made in my schooling, and seeing that I have a first-hand perspective of what’s happening in the school right now, I feel I’ll have a pretty good grasp on the issues,” Raschke told the Leader-Telegram on Friday.
She’ll face competition in the April 7 election: Three candidates — incumbent Pete Lehmann, Dennis Fehr and Kevin Swift — are on the April 7 ballot for the two available seats on the seven-member board.
Raschke, of the town of Lafayette, had planned to run as a registered candidate, but candidates must be 18 or older to file election papers, according to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
She plans to file as a registered write-in candidate on March 9 — two days after she turns 18.
Raschke noted that if elected, she plans to advocate for creating a junior school board of students, scrutinizing a grading system at Chippewa Falls Middle School and working to allocate more funding for the Chi-Hi Music Department.
“It’s definitely been a struggle to accommodate 400-plus musicians at our school,” Raschke said.
A Chi-Hi student traditionally serves as a student representative to the board each year. That student reports on student activities each meeting — but Raschke “wanted a chance to vote and propose new issues, rather than being a contact,” she said.
Running as a teenaged candidate is a “challenge,” she said: “But I definitely strongly feel there needs to be student representation on the board, or even just a younger person who will bring suggestions to the table that maybe haven’t been brought because of that generational gap.”
Raschke does not have prior election experience. She’s slated to graduate in June, two months after the election, and plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison to study psychology at the undergraduate and graduate levels, respectively.
“The decisions the school board makes impact the student body, so I intend to run to bring a bit of a different voice to the table,” she said. “I feel like young people in our community need to step up to make their futures their own.”
No other candidates had filed as write-ins as of Friday, said Peggy McKillip, executive secretary for the district.
Candidates have until April 3 to file as registered write-ins.
Lehmann, first elected to the board in 2011 and also a Lake Hallie Village Board member, is the only incumbent in the race. Board member Amy Mason, who has served on the board for almost nine years, said in December she wouldn’t run again for her seat.
Newcomers Swift, an account manager for Ford, and Fehr, who owns a painting company, are both of Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Falls school board members serve three-year terms. Board seats are not associated with any wards or districts.