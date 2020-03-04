CHIPPEWA FALLS — A local high school is doing its part to make sure the next generation of voters is informed and prepared to help reshape the country.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School held multiple voter registration sessions Tuesday to aid graduating seniors in registering to vote in upcoming elections. The event saw about 337 seniors take a portion of their day to congregate and register online to vote.
Amy Ambelang, library media specialist at the school, said Chi-Hi is aiding its students to vote primarily because they want the young adults to mold and shape their future rather than be a bystander to their own fate politically.
“We’re doing this as a part of a few different initiatives, but probably the most foundational one is there are four million teenagers who are going to turn 18 this year and we want to get as many of them ready for the election as possible,” Ambelang said.
The event this week was a collaboration between Chi-Hi and community organization Chippewa Valley Votes. The non-partisan group is devoted to educating youth and adults on the benefits of voting and goes the extra mile to ensure as many voters turn out to vote as possible. Eighteen trained Chippewa Valley Votes volunteers instructed waves of students in more than 10 classrooms throughout the day on how to register to vote.
The entire process took about five minutes and included a brief presentation about info on the ballots, how the voting process works and how to obtain a state ID. Sessions ended with students who are already 18 being able to register online; students under 18 could fill out a paper form with the ability to register it on their 18th birthday.
Ambelang said those who chose not to register during the event may want to reconsider, because choosing not to get involved is doing themselves a disservice.
“Not voting isn’t an act of defiance, it’s actually an act of surrender,” Ambelang said. “If someone chooses not to, or they aren’t comfortable with it, through what we’re doing they’ll still have the information and will be able to vote at a different time and get involved in future elections.”
Those who registered Tuesday will be able to vote in their first election on Tuesday, April 7.