EAU CLAIRE — Rising costs could curb the amount of roadwork the city intends to get done next year.
Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness presented a list of planned 2022 projects Tuesday with just over four miles of road reconstruction and resurfacing, as well as a half-mile of alleyways slated for improvement.
However, if elevated pricing seen in the construction industry this year continues to rise, she said some projects could be postponed to stay within the city’s budget.
“As the bids come in we may have to adjust the amount of projects we do in 2022,” she said.
The city did experience some higher costs in this year’s roadwork, Ness noted, and has already had that in mind when drafting its list of planned 2022 projects.
During a Tuesday evening work session, Ness showed the City Council a map and list of 26 road projects and seven alleyway improvements the city wants to accomplish next year.
The largest is a mile-long stretch of Jeffers Road between the North Crossing and County Line Road on Eau Claire’s north side.
In recent years that area has seen rapid growth from new residential subdivisions built along the east side of Jeffers Road.
“This particular area has developed in such a short period of time,” remarked Councilwoman Jill Christopherson.
But Jeffers Road has so far been a rural road with a deteriorating surface that lacks curb and gutter to manage stormwater, which is prompting its reconstruction.
“It’s really the pavement condition and utilities,” Ness said of the factors that put the project on next year’s list.
Earlier this year, the city did hold public input sessions on the Jeffers Road project, which resulted in the inclusion of a multi-use paved trail in plans for the roadwork.
Several of the projects on 2022’s list were carried over from previous years.
That includes sections of Eddy Lane and Melby Street on the city’s north side that are due for some work. Those stretches connect neighborhoods and businesses to busy North Hastings Way (Business 53).
Those projects had been delayed in 2021 while the city was waiting for special permits from the railroad as tracks cross both those locations.
“By the time we received the permits it was too late to do the work this year,” Ness said.
But with the permits now in hand, the city can do the project next year. The Eddy Lane work will be done while school is out, Ness said, as it is close to Sam Davey Elementary School.
A half-mile section of Omaha Street in a neighborhood on Eau Claire’s near north side had been ready to begin construction this year, but was on hold due to another public works project.
When Eau Claire’s High Bridge pedestrian bridge was shut down for major repairs, it took a natural gas main attached to the bridge out of service as well. That meant a gas main along Omaha Street that also serves that area couldn’t also be taken offline, leading to a delay in the roadwork until the bridge project is complete next year.
Two downtown blocks planned for work next year are next to the city’s new transit transfer center, currently under construction.
One block each of Main and Gray streets next to the work site will be redone to update the buried utility lines and pave a new road surface.
When looking at the map of 2022 roadwork, one part of the city where there are only a couple of small projects planned is Eau Claire’s south side.
Aside from replacing a piece of utility equipment and resurfacing a block of East Hamilton Avenue, there aren’t other projects planned in that part of the city with a large concentration of commercial businesses.
And while this year’s road construction included a few projects near schools, that’s only the case for the Eddy Lane project next year, Ness noted.
Public hearings followed by City Council votes will be held in early 2022 for road projects not previously approved. For roadwork already approved in prior years, the city is not expected to hold new hearings and meetings on them.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• A 10-0 vote — Councilman Andrew Werthmann was the lone absence at the meeting — approved rezoning five acres of land along the 2000 block of North Oxford Avenue for two new buildings in the Cannery District. Planned by Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Properties, the five-story buildings will include apartments and storefronts.
• Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire will continue to be the health insurance provider to city employees in 2023, the council decided in a 10-0 vote that extended a contract for another year. The local insurer agreed to hold cost increases to a maximum of 2% in 2023 for the city’s contract.