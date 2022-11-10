111122_con_Highground

"Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name," is a traveling exhibit that is on display through the end of the year at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. The exhibit features photos of every Wisconsin resident listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

 Photo contributed by The Highground

NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Marine Corporal Randall Nauertz of Altoona has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo.

Their photos, and more than 1,100 others, were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

