EAU CLAIRE — Rising traffic volumes and expected development has local leaders planning a project to widen a highway on the edge of Eau Claire.
Turning Highway T from two lanes wide to four is the subject of public meetings on Monday that are intended to solicit comments from elected officials, businesses and residents about the future expansion project.
It’s the early planning stages for the project and it will be years before construction would happen, but five local governments have begun talks on it.
“This is not your typical project to have two counties, a city, two townships involved,” Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said.
The city of Eau Claire, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, and the towns of Union and Wheaton are all included in the discussions as the project is in their jurisdictions.
Highway T is a link between the North Crossing (Highway 312) in Eau Claire and Highway 29 in Chippewa County. Along a portion of Highway T is Gateway Industrial Park, which continues to draw new businesses and truck traffic along with them. The city of Eau Claire even bought 80 acres of vacant farmland last summer to grow the park for more businesses.
Four potential designs for the future highway project have already been drafted. Two of the options would widen the existing highway. Another option is to build a new highway next to the current one and old Highway T would become a frontage road. The final option is to simply continue to maintain the existing two-lane highway there.
Cost projections show that widening the existing highway would be about $25 million. Building the new highway would be slightly more expensive at $28 million, based on the early estimates.
Expanding to four lanes is triggering discussion of where to put intersections and frontage roads for residents and businesses to use to get onto the highway.
Businesses and elected officials are invited to participate from 3 to 5 p.m. in a meeting on the project that will take place at 29 Pines, which is just off the Highway T exit from Highway 29. A second meeting at 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location will be for residents and others from the general public with an interest in the project. In addition to being held in-person, people also have the option of attending them virtually via a computer, tablet or phone.
The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is taking part in the meetings to lend its experience in working on multi-jurisdictional projects.
“We’ll be there to walk people through that public participation process,” Eric Anderson, senior planner with the commission, said about the group’s role in Monday’s meetings.
People who attend the meetings will have the opportunity to look at what’s been designed so far and give their opinions to those planning the highway project.
Johnson said designers are looking for feedback from people who use Highway T to point out any safety concerns they have, visibility issues, pros and cons of the project options currently drafted and opinions they have about accessing properties along the route.
Residents who currently have driveways that feed directly onto Highway T have already started offering feedback.
“I’ve gotten quite a few calls from residents along the road,” Johnson said.
In addition to Monday’s meetings, there will be another one scheduled in August for the public to give input on the project, Johnson said.
The public outreach, planning and design for the project is expected to last through the end of this year. After a preferred design is recommended, it will go to the elected leaders of the five local governments to vote on.
The local governments will apply for state grants to shoulder the cost of the project, Johnson said.
If the highway expansion does get funded, he said it would likely be at least seven to 10 years before it is built.
Before an expansion will happen, though, the Eau Claire County portion of the existing highway will be resurfaced this summer due to its deteriorating condition. A start date for that roadwork has not yet been set, but Johnson said it will take about a month to complete and must be done by Oct. 15. When the resurfacing work does happen, it will be done in stages to keep the highway open.