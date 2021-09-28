EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin’s annual fall color display is coming soon to a forest near you.
Nature’s dazzling autumn show is well underway in Wisconsin’s north woods and projected to peak in the Chippewa Valley during the third week of October, according to the state Department of Tourism’s popular Fall Color Report.
“Nearly half of the state is covered by forests, which means we’ve got plenty of trees in the process of turning their leaves into some of the most beautiful colors of the year,” said Department of Tourism spokesman Craig Trost.
The Fall Color Report indicates only a few northern counties — Douglas, Oneida and Florence — have reached 50% of peak color, so the best is yet to come for most of the Badger State.
Peak fall color usually occurs in far northern Wisconsin during the last week of September and first week of October, with the foliage peak generally occurring during mid-October in central Wisconsin and during the latter half of October in southern Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The timing of the color change varies by tree species.
“The vibrant splashes of red we’re seeing now in the north woods are primarily red maples that have been stressed by high water tables in lowland areas,” Colleen Matula, forest silviculturist/ecologist with the DNR’s Division of Forestry, said last week in a news release.
“The intensity of Wisconsin’s fall color season is dependent on the weather the state receives during September and October,” Matula said. “To have the most brilliant and vibrant fall color display, a series of fall days filled with bright sunshine and cool, but frost-free evenings are required.”
She added that Wisconsin is blessed to have the combination of tree species and climatic conditions necessary for vivid fall foliage.
The DNR explains that trees respond to the decreasing amount of sunlight resulting from shorter autumn days by producing less and less chlorophyll, the pigment producing green leaves in spring and summer. Eventually, a tree stops producing chlorophyll, causing already-present carotenoid pigments that create yellow, orange and brown to finally show through. Red leaves are caused by anthocyanin, a pigment that helps trees recover nutrients in the leaves before they fall off.
“It’s starting to turn up north,” Trost said, “so it’s a great opportunity to get people out and about exploring, even if it’s just in their own backyard.”
He recommends, however, that Wisconsin residents and out-of-state visitors take full advantage of the limited season by not waiting until the color comes to their neck of the woods.
“For people bummed that the fall color season is so short, you can really extend the season by exploring the entire state,” Trost said, suggesting leaf peepers take trips now in the northern tier of Wisconsin and then plan excursions gradually further south as the season’s peak colors progress in that direction. “That’s a great way to make fun, cool road trips out of it.”
Timing those trips with visits to Wisconsin’s numerous pumpkin patches, apple orchards or corn mazes gives people “tons of options for exploring the natural wonders of Wisconsin,” Trost said, adding that fall color travel makes up an important part of what even last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a $17.2 billion tourism industry in the state.
Tourism officials also suggest taking in fall colors at Wisconsin’s many state parks, hiking trails and state and county forests.