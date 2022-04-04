EAU CLAIRE — Stephanie Hirsch’s first day as Eau Claire’s new city manager didn’t quite start as she’d pictured it.
Instead of spending Monday morning acquainting herself with the people and technology she’ll be working with at City Hall, she spent three hours in courtroom for jury duty.
“That was pretty interesting,” she said. “It was just a good feeling to be in that courtroom and be part of this piece of the judicial process.”
Ultimately Hirsch wasn’t chosen to serve on a jury, which allowed her to get back to her new job for the afternoon.
Among her first tasks is going through the to-do lists that city departments are currently working on, to learn about their day-to-day work and ongoing projects.
“My first order of business is listening to them and understanding their lists and how I can help,” Hirsch said.
Prior to her first day at work on Monday, Hirsch had met with most Eau Claire City Council members — elected officials she’s working directly for — and those who previously held the job.
“She’s got a head start,” said City Council President Terry Weld, who has met a few times with Hirsch already.
Hirsch has also spoke with former city managers Dale Peters and Mike Huggins, and also has had numerous conversations with David Solberg, who had been interim city manager since October 2020.
She’s also looking forward to meeting with other community leaders, advocates, nonprofit groups and organizations such as the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Weld said the City Council is giving Hirsch time to get acclimated to her new position as the top staffer in the city government.
“We all understand it’s a big job and there’s a lot to do, so it will take time to get settled,” he said.
But he also noted that this is a busy time at City Hall with projects going on, perennial duties and day-to-day management that Hirsch will be a part of.
Multiple building projects in planning stages, the downtown transit transfer center’s construction, a potential referendum to increase city revenues and Eau Claire’s new participatory budgeting program will all require some of her time, Weld said. Additionally, Hirsch will have a role in the city’s annual budget and filling some key staff openings.
“We’re all excited for her and confident in her,” Weld said.
A March 3 news release from the city government announced the City Council had selected Hirsch as the new city manager. She and Solberg were the two finalists who competed early this year for the job.
After over a year of leading Eau Claire on a temporary basis, Solberg now resumes his regular duties as head of the city’s Engineering Department.
Hirsch, who grew up in Eau Claire but got her academic degrees and has spent much of her career in East Coast cities, has described the city manager position here as her “dream job.”
“It’s just a really exciting day for me,” she said.
Monday morning’s visit to the Eau Claire County Courthouse for jury duty did double as a farewell visit to Hirsch’s old office.
After returning to her hometown of Eau Claire in 2020, Hirsch began working in early 2021 as operations administrator at the county’s Human Services Department. Over the weekend she wrapped up her work on that job, and on Monday she turned in her keycard and computer to the department’s offices in the courthouse.