During this election year, the common political narrative describes citizens being deeply divided among party lines. On one thing, though, Ibram X. Kendi said, most people can agree: They are “not racist.”
“Americans are united in their denial,” Kendi said.
In front of a nearly packed crowd Thursday night at UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium, Kendi, a professor at American University and founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center in Washington, discussed ideas from his 2019 book “How to Be an Antiracist.”
Republicans and Democrats say they do not have racist bones in their body because they think racism is a permanent condition and pejorative word. However, Kendi argues that racist is a descriptive term that varies moment by moment.
“No one is fundamentally racist or antiracist, and certainly no one is ever ‘not racist,’” Kendi said.
To make racial progress, it is helpful to define terms. The term racist “describes when a person is either expressing a racist idea or supporting a racist policy,” Kendi said.
Kendi defines a racist idea as “any idea that suggests a racial group is superior or inferior to another racial group in any way.” Meanwhile, an antiracist idea means not believing any racial group is inherently better or worse.
He said many people hold incorrect ideas, such as African-Americans preferring welfare over work, despite there being little evidence to support that idea.
“They want to hear ideas that reinforce their racist ideas because they want to believe that their racial group is superior,” Kendi said.
To be antiracist, one can recognize that differences are simply differences. Many people cannot appreciate differences, though, because they are ranking them.
“If there is anything essentially beautiful about humanity, it is our differences,” Kendi said. “We don’t have to say, ‘If a person doesn’t look like me, they are ugly.’ We can simply say, ‘A person looks different than me.’”
Kendi argued that Americans have been misled that there is something wrong with people of color, such as black neighborhoods being more dangerous than white neighborhoods. If that was the case, Kendi said, every black neighborhood would have the same rate of violent crime. The relationship lies between income and violent crime, not racial groups and violent crime.
If connections are made between poverty and crime, “we would not see people as the problem; we would see policy as the problem,” Kendi said.
Indeed, Kendi said racial inequities are the result of racist policies and power, not people.
“There’s really no in between,” Kendi said.
Kendi discussed the difference between cultures and behaviors, saying that groups have cultures and individuals have behaviors. Korean-American culture exists, for example, but Korean-American behavior does not exist.
“No group has a monopoly on any positive or even negative trait,” Kendi said. “You should just be yourself.”
Selika Ducksworth Lawton, UW-Eau Claire history professor, said Kendi is a wonderful scholar with excellent ideas. One of his most powerful ideas, she said, is that everyone is racist sometimes, so everyone must constantly work toward becoming antiracist.
Kendi also discussed the academic achievement gap but said it exists among classes, not racial groups. Wealthier people can pay for test prep courses for their children, for example, which contributes to disparities in test scores.
“The so-called achievement gap doesn’t exist in the way people think it does,” Kendi said. “Intelligence is as subjective as beauty, and that’s probably one of the biggest hoaxes that’s ever been put on the American people.”
Jessica Valentino, a program assistant at the University Center, helped organize the event and said it occurred in part with the hopes of combating racist occurrences on campus last semester.
“It’s something that needs to be talked about, and what better platform to talk about these issues?” Valentino said.