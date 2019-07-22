The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will roar into Altoona today as part of Union Pacific’s tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.
The 133-foot-long Big Boy No. 4014 is slated to arrive in Altoona from the west at 1 p.m. and will be available for public viewing, along with a historical exhibit on a rail car, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Union Pacific yard next to the 1400 block of Spooner Avenue.
“We’re very, very excited and glad they selected Altoona as their only overnight stop in Wisconsin,” said Altoona city Administrator Mike Golat. “We are and always have been a railroad town.”
While Golat acknowledged city leaders don’t know whether to expect 1,000 or 5,000 people seeking to view the historic locomotive, he said people from across the Midwest have been inquiring about the stop and a tour bus is coming from Green Bay for the visit.
From children who love trains to seniors who fondly recall the steam engine era, “there’s a whole group of people who are passionate about the railroad,” Golat said.
Union Pacific regional spokeswoman Kristen South said Big Boy No. 4014 has been attracting large crowds as it tours the Midwest.
“Just like the Big Boy’s name, we have certainly been getting a big reception,” South said. “Some small towns have doubled or tripled their population during our stops.”
South, who climbed aboard for a leg of the tour in May, said she saw many people with tears in their eyes at the sight of the recently restored locomotive.
“We have heard from many people that they never expected to see one of these in operation. There’s something romantic about the steam locomotive,” South said, citing their prominence in movies and the importance of the transcontinental railroad in the nation’s history. “For us, the transcontinental railroad really united the nation, and we believe it still does.”
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941 and traveled 1.03 million miles before being retired in December 1961.
The restored engine, the only operating Big Boy locomotive of the 25 ever built, will be on public display this afternoon so train enthusiasts can walk around it and take photographs. Visitors also can tour the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car — a free traveling exhibit about showing the company’s history and technology.
“It’s a pretty cool mini railroad history museum on wheels,” South said, noting that it includes sounds and interactive features.
A public event in conjunction with the visit is planned from noon to 6 p.m. and will include souvenirs and food trucks, highlighted by the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill, a 65-foot-long semi-turned-grill the company bills as the world’s largest grill.
Altoona officials are reminding visitors to keep safety as their highest priority, as the Big Boy will be parked in a working train yard.
The train is scheduled to chug eastward out of Altoona at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
While the locomotive will make 15- to 45-minute “whistle-stops” in Superior, Baldwin, Merrillan, Warrens, Adams, Friesland and Butler, the only Wisconsin city where the locomotive is scheduled for a longer stay for public display is Altoona, according to Union Pacific.
“It’s 1.2 million pounds and you can’t park that just anywhere,” South said.
Altoona, which was founded as a railroad terminal and where the high school teams are called the Railroaders, seems like a perfect choice, Golat said.
There were 25 Big Boys built exclusively for Union Pacific, with the first delivered in 1941. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wy.
Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys are hinged, or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves.
Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the only operating one and recently underwent two years of restoration work.