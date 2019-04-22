CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Historical Society is exploring the possibility of creating a historic district that would cover up to 150 homes on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls.
Society officials will be meeting with those homeowners on Thursday to further discuss the possibility of forming the district.
Jim Schuh, a former Chippewa Falls Main Street director and vice president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, is working with the society on the plan. He said the homes being considered were generally built in the late 1800s or early 1900s.
“They have some funding for nominations, and we are a community that qualifies,” Schuh said. “The potential district was identified by a survey in 1985.”
While a historic district was set up in the city’s downtown and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, the plans to create one on the West Hill stalled at that time, he explained. Schuh thinks it is a good idea to move forward with it now.
“The architecture in that neighborhood is very impressive,” Schuh said. “It’s one of the reasons people like coming to Chippewa Falls. The more people know the architecture is important, the more people will want to keep it looking original. It seems like an important thing for the community to have this number of homes being considered for the national registry.”
Along with encouraging homeowners to keep their properties looking like when they were first built, there are some possible financial incentives, he added.
“If properties are income-producing, like a bed-and-breakfast, there could be some tax credits,” Schuh said.
One of the focal points of the proposed district is the Cook Rutledge Mansion.
There are already 53 markers up across Chippewa County, noting selected historical sites ranging from churches to the Cornell stacker to the Heyde Center for the Arts to the rainbow bridge in Chippewa Falls.
Museum nearing goal
Meanwhile, the Chippewa County Historical Society has raised about two-thirds of its roughly $3 million goal to construct a new museum at 12 Bridgewater Ave., on the south side of Irvine Park. The plan is to construct a two-level facility on those grounds.
A former Dairy Queen on that site was torn down in April 2016 after the county’s Historical Society purchased the site.
The organization has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for the past 25 years. It has typically only been open on Tuesdays. However, that location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility.
The new location would be the home of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society as well.