AUGUSTA — A group of area residents have started a fundraising effort to pay for a historical marker to be placed at the 83-year-old Lake Eau Claire dam.
“It’s amazing how much tourism it drives,” Augusta resident Dale Zank said of historical markers.
“They help with the knowledge of the area,” he said.
Zank is a member of the Augusta Historical Society.
The group’s first goal is to raise enough money to place a historical marker south of the dam and west of the clubhouse at Lake Eau Claire County Park.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has given preliminary approval for a historical marker for the dam, which is about five miles north of Augusta. A marker will be erected if local supporters can raise the necessary funds, Zank said.
The bronze-cast markers come in two sizes. The smaller one is $2,500 and the larger one is about $5,000. There are more than 550 historical markers at locations across the state.
“We’re shooting for the big one,” Zank said. “We’re just starting the fundraising right now. We are kicking it off this week.”
Zank said his group hopes to complete the fundraising effort in the next 30 to 60 days.
An official historical marker is at the Dells Mill, which is just two miles from the Lake Eau Claire dam. Zank said he frequently drives by the Dells Mill site.
“There always seems to be people looking at the sign there,” he said.
The first dam on the Eau Claire River at the Lake Eau Claire County Park site was called the “Main River Dam.” It was built in 1878 by the Eau Claire Lumber Co. to assemble logs for paper milling in Eau Claire.
In the mid 1930s, work began on the current dam. It became the largest Depression-era Works Progress Administration project in the entire state.
The concrete gravity dam was developed on the site of the previous Main River Dam. It is 24 feet high and 251 feet long. It impounded the Eau Claire River, which created the man-made Lake Eau Claire. The dam, now owned and managed by Eau Claire County, was dedicated on Aug. 12, 1937.
Recreational opportunities at Lake Eau Claire include fishing, boating and swimming.
Anyone interested in donating money for the Lake Eau Claire dam historical marker may contact Zank at 715-797-4562.
Electronic donations may be made by visiting memberplanet.com/campaign/lakeauclaireassociation/historicalsign.