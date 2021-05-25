EAU CLAIRE — Many women living in rural western Wisconsin have to drive long distances to get to a hospital that offers mammograms, a breast cancer screening that’s recommended yearly for middle-aged women.
A new project will bring the mammogram technology to rural communities instead.
Starting June 9, Prevea Health and HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s hospitals are launching their newest mammography unit: a 39-foot bus outfitted with mammography technology.
The new bus aims to provide mammograms for middle-aged and older women living in rural western Wisconsin, who might otherwise have to visit a hospital or drive to Eau Claire to get an annual screening. Starting next month, it will stop at seven Prevea locations around western Wisconsin on a monthly basis.
“This is the exact same screening you’d get if you went to one of our hospitals. Same equipment, same quality, nothing is sacrificed, it’s just on a bus,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, chief medical officer at Prevea Health.
Mammograms, or X-ray pictures of the breast, are the best tools doctors have to detect breast cancer early.
Johnson says women in rural areas can be especially hard to reach with cancer screenings.
“We know that if women have to drive more than 20 minutes to get the test done, they’re less likely to get it done every year,” he said.
One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime, and most who develop it — 80% — don’t have a family history of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is among the most common cancers diagnosed in the country.
The ACS recommends women over 40 have the option to get a mammogram every year, and women 45 to 54 should get one annually.
For every 1,000 mammograms Prevea Health does, it finds about nine cancers, Johnson said.
“If you find breast cancer in the early stages, it has a 100% survival rate,” he said. “If you wait until it has spread to other parts of the body, that goes down to 26% … screening and finding this early is crucial.”
Hitting the road
The bus, staffed by several mammography technicians, will make its first stop on June 9 at Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Road.
The bus will stop at different Prevea Clinic locations on a rotating schedule between Monday and Friday, including clinics in Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Mondovi, Ladysmith, Menomonie and Rice Lake. For a full schedule of the bus’ stops, visit www.prevea.com/mammo.
“We’re also looking to go to some businesses also, so patients won’t have to take time off work or travel to Eau Claire,” said Megan Bauer, mobile imaging coordinator for Prevea.
Appointments at the bus will take about 20 minutes.
The bus is staffed by two mammography technicians and one tech aide. Patients will first be asked a few questions about their medical history in the bus’ sit-down area, then patients can use one of two changing rooms. The mammography equipment sits close to the front of the bus; patients can leave right away after the procedure, Bauer said.
The bus will offer two kinds of mammograms. 2-D mammogram technology stores the image of the breast directly onto a computer so it can be magnified. 3-D mammography is a newer technology with a higher cancer detection rate; it involves the X-ray tube moving in an arc and taking several pictures within a few seconds. It can then show breast tissue in separate layers, according to Prevea.
The bus doesn’t accept walk-ins — people must schedule appointments online or by calling 715-717-3690 — but same-day appointments may be available, Bauer said.
The mammograms aren't a free service. But insurance plans are generally required to cover mammograms as preventive care, mandated by the Affordable Care Act.
Mammograms are cancer screening tools, Bauer emphasized; if someone has a lump or mass, breast swelling or another possible symptom, they should have it checked at a hospital.
“We’re very excited just to help women that don’t have access to this preventative care, and hopefully be able to detect cancers early,” Bauer said. “Sometimes women are nervous about what their results are going to be … most women leave, in my experience, realizing that (the procedure) wasn’t so bad.”
The new bus isn’t the first mobile mammography unit to hit the highways in Wisconsin. Prevea and HSHS in eastern Wisconsin launched a similar mammography bus in 2018 that covers parts of eastern Wisconsin.
That bus helped bump up the number of women getting yearly mammograms, Johnson said: “We found a very good increase in the number of women getting screened. I think we found nine or 10 cancers last year (from that) in eastern Wisconsin.”
The bus cost about $900,000, the majority of the funds having stemmed from private or community donors. (Charter Bank donated $400,000 to the project in 2019.) The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation ultimately raised $850,000 for the mammography bus, and the remainder was funded by Prevea Health, said HSHS hospitals public relations specialist Karen Kraus.
Johnson hopes the mammography bus will help Chippewa Valley hospitals tackle another pandemic problem: Significantly fewer people got their routine cancer screenings in 2020 due to barriers from COVID-19.
“One of the things we need to start heavily working on right now is getting people back in for their annual checkups, their mammograms and colonoscopies,” Johnson said. “We need to make up that deficit and get that done.”