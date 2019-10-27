BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A Hixton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
The State Patrol responded to the crash of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited at about 7:14 p.m. Friday on westbound I-94 at mile post 131 near Black River Falls. Upon arrival officers found Lonnie David Gentry, 49, unresponsive. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted by good Samaritans and law enforcement, but Gentry was declared deceased at the scene.
According to the preliminary crash investigation, it appears the vehicle entered the median and rolled onto the roadway. Gentry appears to have been ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Assisting agencies included Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services and Monroe County Coroner’s Office.