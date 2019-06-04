CHIPPEWA FALLS —The Chippewa Falls City Council will have a vacancy by the end of June.
Councilman Bob Hoekstra, who represents the city’s 7th Ward, announced this week he is moving from the city. Hoekstra, a pastor, has worked at Chippewa Manor for 34 years. However, he is moving to Jamestown, N.D., to lead a church there, he said in a Facebook post.
“It is my intention to resign from the council, effective June 30,” Hoekstra told the council.
Mayor Greg Hoffman placed an item on the council agenda to begin discussing how to fill the position. Hoekstra was re-elected in April.
Councilman John Monarski recommended that the vacancy be posted in area newspapers for 30 days, with applications to be sent to city clerk Bridget Givens. Typically, if the council has more than one application, members will meet with each candidate before selecting the winning candidate.
Givens recommended the person be appointed to fill the remainder of Hoekstra’s term.
The 7th Ward generally covers the southeast corner of the city. City council members earn $3,000 annually, with the council president receiving an additional $500 a year.
This marks the end of Hoekstra’s third stint on the council. He returned to the council in January 2017, replacing Brent Ford, who had resigned in November 2016.
Hoekstra served on the Chippewa Falls City Council from 1991 to 1995, and again from 2005 to 2009, including a stretch as council president. He did not seek re-election to the council in spring 2009. Hoekstra also served on the Chippewa County Board from April 2006 until he resigned in August 2010.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Hoestra said of his tenure on the council. “I felt I’ve contributed. I love local politics and city government.”
Hoekstra, a Chicago native, said he moved to Chippewa Falls to take the job at Chippewa Manor. He said he’s looking forward to the move and the new opportunity.
“We have family here in town, so we’ll stay connected,” Hoekstra said.