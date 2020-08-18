CHIPPEWA FALLS -- When Greg Hoffman joined the Chippewa Falls City Council in April 2001, he thought he would serve one term, perhaps two at most.
However, Hoffman became the longest-serving mayor in city history earlier this month after finishing his 12th year in that role. He also will complete 20 years of elected service next April.
“I’m amazed at how quickly the time has gone,” Hoffman said. “I feel very fortunate and blessed to be traveling through at this time. I’ve been surrounded by good council members and city staff, and that makes life easy.”
It was early August 2008 when Chippewa Falls Mayor Dan Hedrington stopped by Hoffman’s house to deliver some news. Hedrington had taken a job with engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson and decided it could be perceived as a conflict of interest with his duties with the city, so he was going to resign as mayor.
As they sat on a swing in Hoffman’s yard, Hedrington also surprised Hoffman by informing him he was going to recommend Hoffman to replace him as mayor.
The City Council unanimously appointed Hoffman to fill the vacancy on Aug. 5, 2008.
The previously longest-serving mayor was Virginia Smith, who held the seat from 1991 to 2003.
Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director and a former council member who served alongside Hoffman, said she wasn’t surprised that Hoffman has reached the record for longest-tenured mayor.
“I think he really cares about the community; the love of the community is really important,” Ouimette said. “He has a lot of respect from the heads of the departments, and pretty much everyone in town. And he is everywhere -- he’s a busy bee. He knows everyone in town. People know they can pick up the phone and call him, and they do.”
City Councilman CW King has served alongside Hoffman for most of the past decade, and he praised Hoffman for being a leader.
"He's been good for the city. You've seen a lot of expansion under his leadership," King said. "He epitomizes what you want in a mayor. He's not a one-issue person."
Hoffman, 69, said he isn’t ready to step down when his present term expires.
“I really do enjoy the citizens, and what we’ve accomplished in the city,” Hoffman said. “I actually enjoy coming to these meetings and doing these things.”
Hoffman recalls that when he became mayor, the economy was struggling. He said he’s been blessed to be in charge of the city during a time of extraordinary growth, from the expansion and addition of businesses in the Lake Wissota Business Park, the redevelopment of the entrance corridor to downtown, and the creation of the Chippewa Riverfront park along the north shore of the Chippewa River.
“Who would have imagined we’d have that (type of park) in Chippewa Falls,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman also said his job has been easier because the community has stepped up and volunteered to make projects happen, such as funding the small animal building in the Irvine Park Zoo or donations to redevelop Erickson Park, creating a pier and boat launch.
“I’m astounded by the support we have in the community,” he said.
Hoffman has worked in management for 38 years for Genex, a division of Shawano-based Cooperative Resources International. Hoffman has an office in his home, and he only goes to Shawano for work on average once a month, allowing him to attend numerous meetings and events in the city.
Perhaps the most visible change in Hoffman’s tenure is the revamped entrance to downtown. Short Elliott Hendrickson built a new headquarters at the intersection of North Bridge Street and Spring Street in 2013. The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce moved into a new building across the street at that intersection in August 2015. And the city paid to tear down the old First National Bank building at 100 N. Bridge St., allowing the Cobblestone Hotel to be built on that site. The hotel opened in fall 2016.
Hoffman also encouraged the council to invest in a new $5 million fire station, which opened in spring 2017. The city also added the Mill’s Fleet Farm distribution center, which opened in December 2017 in the northeast corner of the city in the Lake Wissota business park.
There have been challenging times as mayor. Just five months after taking office, the council opted to fire city Administrator Ron Singel, saying he wasn’t meeting expectations and goals. Singel’s personnel file showed he also had been admonished for drinking alcohol on the job. Singel later filed a lawsuit against the city, but the case was dismissed.
There have been other challenges -- the closure of the Pactiv plastics plant and the loss of businesses in the Chippewa Commons mall, such as Kmart and two different grocery stores, and trying to fill those empty buildings. U-Haul has since filled the Kmart vacancy.