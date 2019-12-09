Leader-Telegram readers again this year can nominate the holiday light displays they believe are the best in the Chippewa Valley.
Nominations for the best displays can be e-mailed to chris.vetter@ecpc.com. Readers also can mail their nominations to: Lights, Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702.
The newspaper will publish a list of all the displays that are nominated.
A story about one brightly-decorated home to be published Saturday, Dec. 21. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Dec. 17.