Rebecca Sanderfoot

Rebecca Sanderfoot of Eau Claire spent a recent day baking Christmas cookies with her grandfather Gerald Olson. Sanderfoot is the adult winner in the Leader-Telegram’s 2022 Holiday Memories contest. Her entry is about her fond childhood memories of baking sandbakkels with her Papa.

 Contributed photo

As I get older, I can’t help but notice that the ones I love are getting older too.

My time with them dwindles and I try to hold on to every moment and memory I have with those I love.

