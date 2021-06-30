Here are some facts, schedules and other information you’ll want to know for the 2021 Independence Day holiday in the Chippewa Valley:
Weather forecast
The Fourth of July holiday weekend will be hot and mostly dry. Highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on the Fourth of July. Monday will feature isolated thunderstorms and a high of 90.
Fireworks/Celebrations
Eau Claire
For the second straight year, the city’s fireworks show will not originate from Carson Park.
The show, sponsored by Festival Foods, begins at 10:05 p.m.
Plank Hill in the East Hill Neighborhood is where the fireworks show will originate, but there will be no “ground” show of fireworks. The show is designed to be higher in the sky to make it more visible to a greater area of Eau Claire.
In the East Hill Neighborhood, an area of no parking will be in effect on Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. That area includes Chauncey Street on the east, Doty Street on the west, Main Street on the north and Forest Hill Cemetery on the south. Forest Hill Cemetery will be closed to visitors beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic will be allowed.
WEAU-TV, Channel 13, will provide live coverage of the fireworks show. WAXX 104.5 will provide a live fireworks soundtrack.
Altoona
The city of Altoona’s Independence Day Celebration will be on Saturday at Cinder City Park.
Gates and concessions open at 5 p.m.
Registration for the three Freedom Five Races begins at 6 p.m. The Freedom Five 5k Run/Walk starts at 7 p.m. The Lil’ Firecracker ¼ Mile run and Sparkler 75 Yard Dash for children begin at 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
The Big Deeks will perform at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a Kids Zone from 5 to 9 p.m. Other activities include Kickball, Bean Bag and Cribbage.
A fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, starts at 10 p.m.
For more information, or to register for the races and events, visit altoonajuly4th.com.
Menomonie
The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center will sponsor a fireworks show over Lake Menomin at sundown on Saturday.
The Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum in Wakanda Park will have free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. A free indoor screening of “The Sandlot” begins at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Travel
The American Automobile Association of Wisconsin is projecting that 47.7 million Americans will travel during the July Fourth holiday weekend, the second highest total on record. This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year and just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Motorists will be paying much higher gas prices than during the July 4 holiday in 2020.
The average price of gasoline in Wisconsin is $2.97 per gallon, which is 11 cents higher than last month and 85 cents higher than Fourth of July 2020.
Several highway projects could affect travel in west-central Wisconsin:
• Some lane closures are possible during construction on Highway 178 at Highway I in Chippewa County.
• Highway 85 is closed to traffic in Rock Falls in Dunn County for the removal of the Rock Creek Dam, replacing the Rock Creek Bridge and replacing the asphalt roadway approaches to the bridge. The detour utilizes Highway 37 and U.S. 10.
• Expect sporadic lane closures for work on Interstate 94 between Hudson and Menomonie.
• Sporadic lane closures are expected for work on Highway 170 between Highway 128 in Glenwood City and Highway D in the Dunn County town of Sherman.
• Highway K is closed between Mill and East Kopplin roads on the north side of Fall Creek for the replacement of the Fall Creek Bridge. The detour utilizes U.S. 12 and Highways D, XX and Q.
• Pavement, culvert and guardrail work is ongoing on Highway 29 from U.S. 10 in Prescott to Cemetery Road in River Falls. Highway 29 is closed to through traffic from Highway F to Cemetery Road. The detour utilizes U.S. 10 and Highway 65.
Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You also can access the report at 511wi.gov.
Government offices
City halls in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie will be closed on Monday, as well as courthouses in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed on Monday.
Mail delivery
Because the Fourth of July falls on Sunday, the U.S. Postal Service will have no mail delivery on Monday.
Recreation
The Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum in Carson Park are both offering a buy one admission-get one admission free deal on the Fourth of July. This includes joint tickets for the two museums. Fourth of July hours are from noon to 5 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Museum and noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Logging Museum.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad will be providing miniature train rides in Carson Park from noon to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Fairfax Park Pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Admission is $4.75.
Sports
The Eau Claire Express will host the Willmar Stingers at 5:05 p.m. on the Fourth of July and at 6:35 p.m. on Monday at the Carson Park baseball stadium.