Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2019 Christmas holiday:
Weather forecast
Normal to above normal temperatures will greet the Chippewa Valley for the Christmas holiday.
Christmas Eve will feature cloudy skies and a high of 36.
The high on Christmas Day will be 33 with a chance of snow showers.
Holiday meal
The annual Pay It Forward-Christmas Breakfast will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
The free breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, sausage, ham and beverages.
Travel
Holiday travelers will find gasoline prices higher than last Christmas.
The average price for regular unleaded in the state is $2.42, 3 cents higher than a month ago and 23 cents higher than Christmas 2018.
Other average prices in the region: Illinois, $2.61; Iowa, $2.35; Minnesota, $2.41; Michigan, $2.48.
AAA Wisconsin forecasts that 115.6 million Americans will travel this holiday season.
This is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000. This represents an increase in 3.9 percent over last year.
AAA says this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.
As usual, weather will be a big concern for drivers. Call 511 to check road conditions in Wisconsin or visit 511wi.gov.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed Christmas Day.
Museum
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park is closed Tuesday and Christmas Day.
Garbage pickup
Because Christmas falls on Wednesday, trash pickup for the area’s two largest waste disposal companies — Advanced Disposal Services and Waste Management — will be a day later than normal for the rest of the week.
Government offices
The Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn county courthouses are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
City halls in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Altoona and Chippewa Falls are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as will the Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Altoona public libraries.
Sports
In a college bowl game on Tuesday, Hawaii plays BYU in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
For basketball fans, the NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day. The Boston Celtics play at the Toronto Raptors at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Milwaukee Bucks play at the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets play at the Golden State Warriors at 4 p.m. and the Los Angeles Clippers play at the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. All three games are on ABC. The New Orleans Pelicans play at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.