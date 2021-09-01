Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2021 Labor Day holiday:
Weather forecast
Pleasant weather awaits the Chippewa Valley for the Labor Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Labor Day will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
Celebration
For the second consecutive year, the Greater West Central Area Labor Council canceled the annual Labor Day picnic and solidarity walk, which are typically held in the downtown area and Phoenix Park. The event was canceled this year because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, likely due to the delta variant.
The Greater West Central Area Labor Council represents affiliated local unions in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, Pepin, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Water ski show
The Ski Sprites Water Ski Show Team will end its season with a performance at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lake Altoona Beach.
Admission to the ski show is free, but a $5 county parking pass is required. The Ski Sprites also accept donations.
Train rides
The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association is offering train rides at Carson Park from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free.
Travel
Several state road projects could hamper motorists in west-central Wisconsin this holiday weekend:
• Dunn County: Highway 85 is closed at the Rock Creek Bridge in the unincorporated community of Rock Falls. A detour takes Highway 37 and U.S. 10.
• Pierce County: Highway 29 between U.S. 10 in the city of Prescott and Cemetery Road in the city of River Falls is closed. Traffic is detoured via U.S. 10 and Highway 65.
• Rusk County: Highway 40 is closed at the Devils Creek bridge, north of the village of Bruce. Traffic is detoured via U.S. 8, Highway 27 and Highway 70.
• St. Croix County: U.S. 12 is closed about a mile north of the village of Hammond. Traffic is detoured via Highway 65, Interstate 94 and Highway 63.
• St. Croix County: Highway 35 between Vine Street in the city of Hudson and South Street in the village of North Hudson and Michaelson Street North to Sommers Street North in North Hudson are closed to all through traffic. Traffic is detoured via I-94, Minnesota Highways 95 and 36, and Highway 64 in Wisconsin. The Lake Mallalieu bridge, connecting Hudson and North Hudson, is scheduled to be open for Labor Day weekend.
Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You can also access the report on the internet at 511wi.gov.
Gasoline prices
Holiday weekend travelers will pay significantly more for gas than they did during Labor Day 2020. The average price for gas in Wisconsin is $2.99 a gallon, which is 4 cents less than a month ago but 90 cents more than last year’s Labor Day weekend.
Government offices
Government offices in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed Labor Day. Also closed Monday are the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. The Eau Claire library will also be closed on Tuesday for a system-wide software update.
Museums
The Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Wisconsin Logging Museum in Carson Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Sports and recreation
The Wisconsin Badgers open their football season by hosting Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX.
The 40th annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology, which benefits the Special Olympics, will be Saturday at Carson Park. The 5-mile race begins at 9 a.m., while the 2-mile event starts at 10:30 a.m. A free kids’ dash for children under age 11 will be at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required for that race.
Race day registration, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park, costs $35.
Registration packet pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.