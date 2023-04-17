MENOMONIE — Commander Rick Hollister, a long-time member of the Menomonie Police Department, has been appointed as the city's next police chief by Menomonie's Police and Fire Commission.
Hollister replaces Eric Atkinson, who became Menomonie's city administrator.
Hollister said he values community engagement and intends to continue the department's efforts to partner with the community.
"Partnerships allow us to be accessible to the community's needs and the people, and that's the key for any partnership or collaboration effort," Hollister said.
"I have a very big table and all of our partners are welcome to have a seat," he said. "In collaborating with the community, we are better able to serve and keep the community safe."
Hollister has 37 years of law enforcement experience.
He served the first five years of his law enforcement career with the city of Osseo before joining the Menomonie Police Department. During his tenure, Hollister has served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and as a commander for both the Administrative Services/Criminal Investigations Bureaus and the Operations Bureau.
Throughout his career, Hollister had the opportunity to serve on the West Central Drug Task Force's Oversight Committee, coordinate the Police Department's field training operations and participate as a Menomonie Police Department SWAT operator.
Additionally, Hollister created the Dunn County Child Abduction Response Team, facilitated a variety of regional training events, managed critical incidents that involved a multitude of entities and modernized the Police Department's Police Chaplain Program.
"Rick has a great resume, has worked up through the ranks of the Menomonie Police Department and has the respect of the entire department," said Ron Sandfort, president of the Menomonie Police and Fire Commission.
"I have worked with him for many years and found his thoughtfulness and professionalism to be outstanding," Sandfort said. "I am confident that he will make a great chief."