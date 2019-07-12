Minnesota-based retailer HOM Furniture plans to move its Eau Claire store in early 2020 to the Oakwood Mall property formerly occupied by Younkers.
The new store, 4850 Golf Road., is about 1½ miles from HOM’s Eau Claire location at 2921 Mall Drive.
No concrete date has been set for the move, since the company is still obtaining approvals for the plan, HOM president and CEO Rod Johansen said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
A real estate company affiliated with HOM, KKMBA Eau Claire, bought the former Younkers store from Younkers parent company Bon-Ton Stores in late January for $2 million, according to online city property records.
The former Younkers store is larger than HOM’s current building, with 105,255 square feet of space, compared to 93,620 square feet at the Mall Drive location.
HOM currently leases the 2921 Mall Drive space from Dallas, Texas-based Spirit Realty Capital but the lease is ending in 2020, Johansen said.
“We preferred to own our own property and the current landlord was not interested in selling the property,” Johansen said.
The new HOM location will be similar in size to its current store but will host updated displays and HOM’s Sleep Express mattress store.
However, KKMBA plans to lease 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of the new building to a tenant, Johansen said.
“(It) will be one of the finest locations in the Eau Claire retail market with both outside entrances and interior mall access,” Johansen said.
As of Wednesday, the space is still available for rent, Johansen said.
KKMBA has asked the city Plan Commission to approve the addition of a Sleep Express sign near the new building’s entrance, according to an agenda for the commission’s Monday meeting.
Two other signs are also proposed for the building, a HOM Furniture customer pickup sign and a sign for the other tenant.
Oakwood Mall officials are excited to bring HOM into the immediate area, said the mall’s general manager Betsy Maher.
“Oakwood Mall is already a great destination for family shopping, so being able to add home furnishings to the mix is wonderful,” Maher said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
HOM operates 17 stores in the Midwest, including three in Wisconsin and 11 in Minnesota, according to its website.
Eau Claire isn’t the only city where HOM plans to move into a former Younkers space: The retailer announced in December plans to buy a former Younkers store in Wausau, according to a HOM news release. The Wausau location opened in late June, according to a WSAW-TV report.
Maher said there has been no recent activity at a shuttered Oakwood Mall Sears store, 4720 Golf Rd. The store closed in late 2018; Maher said Thursday she is not aware of any new developments for that building.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.